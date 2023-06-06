The Full Monty writers picket Sheffield premiere as stars gather to celebrate Disney+ reboot amid ongoing WGA strike

6 June 2023, 11:28

The Full Monty writers picket at Sheffield premiere of Disney+ reboot
The Full Monty writers picket at Sheffield premiere of Disney+ reboot. Picture: Twitter/Alice Nutter

By Emma Soteriou

The writers behind the Full Monty Disney+ reboot have picketed the Sheffield premiere as part of the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The cast of the hit 1997 film reunited once again on the red carpet in Sheffield - where the film and show are set - on Monday to celebrate the new Disney+ series.

The TV comedy is set 25 years after the action of the 90s film, which introduced the world to the group of six unemployed South Yorkshire steel workers who turn to stripping to make ends meet.

But despite the return of the popular cast, the writers behind them were noticeably absent.

British pair Simon Beaufoy and Alice Nutter, who are members of the WGA instead picketed the event, carrying placards outside the cinema.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Steve Huison, Paul Barber, Wim Snape, Lesley Sharp, Robert Carlyle, Talitha Wing and Mark Addy attending the UK premiere for The Full Monty
Steve Huison, Paul Barber, Wim Snape, Lesley Sharp, Robert Carlyle, Talitha Wing and Mark Addy attending the UK premiere for The Full Monty. Picture: Alamy

Ms Nutter tweeted: "Us two wrote The Full Monty TV series, Simon Beaufoy and Alice Nutter.

"We couldn’t go into our own première but we did greet the queue. WGA Writers on Strike."

Her placard read: "We love this show but we can't go - fair deal for writers."

Mr Beaufoy's said: "The Full Monty - about people, for people, by people. No AI."

In a statement before the premiere, the duo explained: "We worked on The Full Monty TV series for over three years.

"We love this show, we put our hearts and souls into it and would like to be at the premiere - but as WGA writers, we won't be taking part in promotion until the strike is over.

"The ongoing strike and struggle to get a fair deal for writers is too important to us."

Read more: Holly Willoughby 'vows to never publicly address Phillip Schofield scandal again' after backlash from This Morning statement

Read more: Katie Price's guard dog Blade dies after being hit by car, leaving model 'shocked and numb' at latest pet death

Alice Nutter and Simon Beaufoy
Alice Nutter and Simon Beaufoy. Picture: Twitter/Alice Nutter

The Writers Guild of America said that its 11,500 members would head to the picket lines after negotiations between studios and the writers, which began in March, failed to reach a new contract before the writers' current deal expired.

Writers say they have suffered financially during the streaming TV boom, in part due to shorter seasons and smaller residual payments.

They are seeking pay increases and changes to industry practices they say force them to work more for less money.

Half of TV series writers now work at minimum salary levels, compared with one-third in the 2013-14 season, according to Guild statistics.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prince Harry appeared in court and alleged further acts of phone hacking

Prince Harry claims ‘new voicemails vanished before he had a chance to listen’ as he gives evidence at hacking trial

Breaking
Prince Harry arrives at the High Court to give evidence in his phone hacking trial

'I believe our Government is at rock bottom': Prince Harry launches unprecedented political attack during hacking trial

Water runs through a breakthrough in the Kakhovka dam

Ukraine accuses Russia of destroying major dam and warns of widespread flooding

Women look at the Fattah missile at a ceremony in Tehran, Iran

Iran unveils ‘hypersonic missile able to beat air defences’

Demonstrators sing Glory To Hong Kong at the Times Square shopping centre in Hong Kong in 2019

Hong Kong government wants injunction to ban Glory To Hong Kong protest song

Prince Harry pictured arriving at the High Court today

Prince Harry turns up at High Court phone hacking trial in rare royal appearance in witness box

AI systems could ‘kill many humans’ within just two years’ time, Rishi Sunak’s tech adviser has warned

AI could become powerful enough to create weapons and ‘kill many humans’ in as little as two years, warns No10 adviser

One TikTok of a dyed dog has over 116 million views

Vet calls out dangerous viral TikTok trend which 'encourages members of the public' to dye dog fur

Anna Shay

Anna Shay of reality show Bling Empire dies of stroke aged 62

Steve Johnson, the brother of Scott Johnson, speaks to the media outside the New South Wales Supreme Court in Sydney

Australian who punched gay American from clifftop ‘deserves no leniency’

Hanssen died of natural causes

Convicted FBI double agent Robert Hanssen, who spied for Russia, found dead in prison cell

Holly Willoughby has 'vowed to never publicly address the Phillip Schofield scandal again'

Holly Willoughby 'vows to never publicly address Phillip Schofield scandal again' after backlash from This Morning statement
The UK's cheapest supermarket has been revealed

Britain’s cheapest and most expensive supermarkets ranked - with Aldi coming out on top

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr appears in court in New York in 2020

Jerry Maguire star Cuba Gooding Jr faces start of civil trial in rape case

The Duke of Sussex is expected to give his first day of evidence.

Harry set to give evidence in hacking trial as judge rebukes him for first day no-show

Spotify had invested heavily in podcasting deals with celebrities, including Megan Markle

Spotify slashes 200 more jobs after Harry and Meghan Archetypes podcast deal fails to pay off

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian forces blew up a key piece of infrastructure near Kherson

Major dam near Kherson blown up ‘by Russia’ sparking floods and putting nuclear power plant at risk
Ukrainian soldiers fire at the Russian air target

Ukraine accuses Russian forces of blowing up dam

President Joe Biden meets with Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen

President Biden praises Denmark for ‘standing up’ to help Ukraine

Former President Donald Trump (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Donald Trump’s lawyers call for defamation lawsuit to be rejected

The Prime Minister announced the new plans in Dover on Monday.

Rishi Sunak defends new barges as he says migrants will ‘stop coming’ if they know ‘they won’t get to stay’
The phone hackings sowed mistrust between the brothers, Prince Harry's lawyer has claimed.

Prince Harry and William’s relationship started to ‘erode’ during phone hackings as it ‘sowed mistrust between them’
Mont-Saint-Michel

Landmark abbey Mont-Saint-Michel celebrates 1,000th birthday with Macron visit

Cheers bar at auction

Wooden bar from classic comedy Cheers sells for £500,000 at auction

Graham Head posed as a taxi driver to sexually assault women

'Fake taxi driver' tried to rape two women and stalked the streets at night armed with Viagra and latex gloves
David Sam Jones sent his victim laughing emojis

Sick predator sent victim laughing emojis after raping her, as jail sentence is extended

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Eugenie has announced the birth of her second son

Princess Eugenie announces birth of second son and pays tribute to three of his ancestors as she reveals name
Ms Andoh called the Buckingham Palace balcony "terribly white"

Ofcom takes no further action over Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh's 'terribly white' comment on Buckingham Palace balcony
Prince Harry set for London court appearance

'No part of Prince Harry's life was safe': Press intrusion led to split with Chelsy Davy, hacking trial hears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick and callers on migrant housing

Nick Ferrari callers voice their solutions to mounting migrant crisis

Will Guyatt shares his reaction to the new Apple product.

Only can Apple make you believe in a £3000+ Headset, Will Guyatt writes

Shelagh Fogarty

University failed to contact mother of struggling student ‘until after she’d taken her life’
Andrew Marr said there is an energy revolution coming

The new energy revolution is coming - whether you like it or not, says Andrew Marr

James O'Brien

Legal consultant working on Prince Harry phone-hacking trial speaks to James O'Brien

Nick and Refugee Council

Sunak needs to adopt some 'common sense' over 'misery causing migration bill, refugee charity boss claims
comfort inn

Asylum seekers can 'jog on' if they dislike temporary accommodation, angry caller declares

Caller Karen told David Lammy that the quality of food offered at the Manston immigration centre was 'terrible'.

County Council member says 'serious questions' must be asked about food resources at immigration centres
Lammy covers Covid Inquiry government intervention

‘This is a sorry state of affairs’: David Lammy lambasts the government for withholding Covid enquiry evidence
Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick told Andrew Castle that universities need to be 'in the education business not the migration business'.

Immigration Minister says we must 'tackle' student dependant immigration

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit