Katie Price's guard dog Blade dies after being hit by car, leaving model 'shocked and numb' at latest pet death

Katie Price's dog Blade has died. Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

Katie Price has announced the death of her "best friend" protection dog, which she said left her feeling "numb and shocked".

Blade becomes the sixth of the Sussex-based model's pets to die, including dogs, a horse and a cat.

She announced the news on Instagram, writing: "Words can’t express the lost of my best friend my protector my absolutely everything who had sadly passed away today".

She added: I have no words to say how I’m feeling but numb and shocked rip Blade."

Grove Lodge Veterinary Group wrote on its Facebook page: "Unfortunately we have had a large shepherd dog handed into our OOH team last night.

"Found on the A24 near dial post. The dog does not have a microchip, however was wearing a brown Louis Vuitton collar."

It comes just seven months of the death of another of Ms Price's dogs, Sharon, who was killed on the same road.

The Pomeranian was found on the A24 and taken to a vet, who confirmed that it had died.

Some five other pets belonging to Ms Price have died, starting with a horse in 2017.

Her Alsatian died after being hit by a delivery driver in 2018, and a chameleon called Marvin died "of a broken heart" after her children went to stay with her ex Peter Andre, the Sun reported.

Ms Price with another one of her dogs in 2016. Picture: Alamy

Another Alsatian died in 2020, and a French bulldog puppy suffocated when the family's nanny sat on it.

A petition was launched last year calling for Ms Price to be banned from keeping pets, gaining tens of thousands of signatures - leaving her "devastated".

The petition claimed: “Animals just go missing in her home never to been seen again.”