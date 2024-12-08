'The future is ours' says rebel leader as Assad's government ousted from Syria

8 December 2024, 13:33

An opposition fighter steps on a broken bust of the late Syrian President Hafez Assad in Damascus, Syria, Sunday Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
An opposition fighter steps on a broken bust of the late Syrian President Hafez Assad in Damascus, Syria, Sunday Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The leader of rebel forces in Syria has declared "the future is ours" in the group's first statement since the toppling of Assad's government.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A statement read out on Syrian state TV declared that "the future is ours".

Abu Muhammed al Jolani, commander of Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), said on Sunday there is "no room for turning back".

He added that his group is "determined" to continue on the path it started back in 2011.

It comes after the Syrian government was toppled on Sunday, with rebels taking control of Homs overnight, before entering Damascus a matter of hours later.

It's an unprecedented move that shocked many - in part, due to the speed with which the rebels took control of key cities, leading many to label it a highly orchestrated plan.

Opposition fighters celebrate as they burn down a military court in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Opposition fighters celebrate as they burn down a military court in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla). Picture: Alamy

The rebel group has previously been linked to al Qaeda but cut ties in 2016 and has since positioned itself as attempting to overthrow the Assad regime.

The offensive picked up pace on Saturday evening, with rebels sweeping through two major southern cities: Quneitra and Sanamayn.

Read more: Syrian rebels announce fall of Assad's government after president 'flees on plane' - as celebrations begin in Damascus

Read more: Trump says US should not get involved in Syrian civil war as rebels look set to take Damascus from Assad

The offensive began in the northern city of Aleppo last week and was carried out by multiple opponents of Mr Assad's regime.

Those involved in the rebellion fall under the banner of the Syrian National Army, backed by Turkey.

However the offensive has mostly been led by jihadi group HTS - which was once known as the Nusra Front and a former branch of al Qaeda.

It comes as Incoming president Donald Trump has vowed that the US will not get involved with the Syrian civil war as rebel groups look set to take the capital city Damascus.

The President-elect said on X: "Syria is a mess, but is not our friend, & THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!"

People search for belongings in the ransacked private residence of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the Malkeh district of Damascus, Syria, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Jorge Ortega was described as 'the kindest soul you could have the pleasure of meeting’

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

The 6-year-old prince left a sweet message for his grandparents.

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

