Theresa May Awards Knighthood To Brexit Negotiator Olly Robbins

10 September 2019, 07:32

Theresa May has given a knighthood to Olly Robbins
Theresa May has given a knighthood to Olly Robbins. Picture: PA

Controversial Brexit negotiator Olly Robbins has been given a knighthood in Theresa May's resignation honours.

The civil servant led Brexit negotiations with the European Union, leading to the Brexit deal, which was rejected three times by MPs.

He is the man many Brexit-backing Tory MPs blame for the failure of Mrs May to get the UK out of the EU, believing that he was trying to frustrate the process.

The appointment, along with CBEs for former aides Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, has led to accusations of "rotten croynism" by the former Prime Minister.

Gavin Barwell - who succeeded Mr Timothy and Ms Hill as her chief of staff - becomes a life peer while David Lidington, her de facto deputy, and ex-Number 10 communications chief Robbie Gibb are knighted.

Yesterday, the Cabinet Office revealed that Mr Robbins will join investment bank Goldman Sachs after a sabbatical.

Labour Party chairman Ian Lavery said: "It comes as no surprise that big Tory donors and Number 10 cronies are being honoured yet again.

"The Tories only care about looking after their own and will only stand up for the wealthy few who fund them."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Scuffles in Commons as John Bercow blocked from leaving his chair

Michael Schumacher in Paris hospital for stem cell treatment - reports

More than 100 bushfires ravage eastern Australia

Police attacked with petrol bombs after suspicious object found

Boris Johnson may be forced to submit to the 'surrender bill'

The News Explained

Boris Johnson shouting at Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons yesterday

What Happens Next? LBC's Guide To Whether We'll Still Get A Snap General Election
Boris Johnson has asked the Queen to suspend parliament from the middle of next month.

Everything You Need To Know About Boris Johnson's Plan To Suspend Parliament
Anti-Brexit billboards on the northern side of the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland.

What Is The Northern Irish Backstop And How Does Brexit Affect The Border?
Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?
The UK Houses of Parliament

What Is A Vote Of No Confidence? And What Could It Mean For Boris Johnson?