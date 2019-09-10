Theresa May Awards Knighthood To Brexit Negotiator Olly Robbins

Theresa May has given a knighthood to Olly Robbins. Picture: PA

Controversial Brexit negotiator Olly Robbins has been given a knighthood in Theresa May's resignation honours.

The civil servant led Brexit negotiations with the European Union, leading to the Brexit deal, which was rejected three times by MPs.

He is the man many Brexit-backing Tory MPs blame for the failure of Mrs May to get the UK out of the EU, believing that he was trying to frustrate the process.

The appointment, along with CBEs for former aides Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, has led to accusations of "rotten croynism" by the former Prime Minister.

Gavin Barwell - who succeeded Mr Timothy and Ms Hill as her chief of staff - becomes a life peer while David Lidington, her de facto deputy, and ex-Number 10 communications chief Robbie Gibb are knighted.

Yesterday, the Cabinet Office revealed that Mr Robbins will join investment bank Goldman Sachs after a sabbatical.

Labour Party chairman Ian Lavery said: "It comes as no surprise that big Tory donors and Number 10 cronies are being honoured yet again.

"The Tories only care about looking after their own and will only stand up for the wealthy few who fund them."