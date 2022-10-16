Three arrested after man's body found in woods

By Adam Solomons

Three men have been arrested 24 hours after a man's body was discovered in the woods.

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s were taken against their will from Ebony Crescent, Enfield on Thursday night, the Metropolitan Police stated.

The woman was found unharmed, but the man's body was discovered around noon yesterday.

He was found in woodlands around Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate in Loughton, Essex, more than 12 miles away from the Enfield location.

Police have not yet formally identified the man.

Police said the main road past Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate will remain closed while officers investigate. Picture: Google / Alamy

The three men were arrested by Metropolitan Police officers in Kent.

The man and woman were last seen together on Thursday night and were reported missing after 1pm on Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Kieran said: "While the investigation remains at an early stage, a key line of enquiry is that the man and woman were taken against their will in a vehicle on Thursday night.

"I need anyone who was in the Ebony Crescent area on the night of Thursday 13 October and may have witnessed something suspicious, to contact police immediately.

"This is a very complex and fast-moving investigation."