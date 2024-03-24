Three children who went missing in Cheltenham found 'safe and well', as woman arrested

Pauly-Boi, Jolene and Betsy have all gone missing along with their mother. Picture: Gloucestershire Police

By Kit Heren

Three children who went missing from Cheltenham have been found safe and well.

Pauly-Boi, 3, Jolene, 5, and Betsy, 8, went missing with their mother on Friday at midday.

Police said on Sunday morning that the siblings had been found "safe and well".

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect, officers added.

There is a court order preventing the children from being in the care of their parents.

Pauly-Boi. Picture: Gloucestershire Police

Officers said: "Police are pleased to update that three siblings who were reported missing have now been found safe and well.

"Three-year-old Pauly- Boi, five-year-old Jolene and eight-year-old Betsy had been reported missing from Cheltenham on Friday (22 March) following the issue of a court order.

Jolene. Picture: Gloucestershire Police

"A woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Betsy. Picture: Gloucestershire Police

"Officers would like to thank everyone who shared our earlier appeal or submitted information on the children’s whereabouts."