Three children who went missing in Cheltenham found 'safe and well', as woman arrested
24 March 2024, 11:20
Three children who went missing from Cheltenham have been found safe and well.
Pauly-Boi, 3, Jolene, 5, and Betsy, 8, went missing with their mother on Friday at midday.
Police said on Sunday morning that the siblings had been found "safe and well".
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect, officers added.
There is a court order preventing the children from being in the care of their parents.
Officers said: "Police are pleased to update that three siblings who were reported missing have now been found safe and well.
"Three-year-old Pauly- Boi, five-year-old Jolene and eight-year-old Betsy had been reported missing from Cheltenham on Friday (22 March) following the issue of a court order.
"A woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.
"Officers would like to thank everyone who shared our earlier appeal or submitted information on the children’s whereabouts."