Urgent hunt for missing schoolgirl, 13, who disappeared from her home on Saturday evening

Sooki is around 5ft tall, of a small build, and with bleached blonde/ginger hair. Picture: Police handout

By Kieran Kelly

Police have launched an urgent hunt after a 13-year-old girl was reported missing from her home in Wales on Saturday.

Police say Sooki, who was not given a surname, was reported missing from her home in Llanelli in Carmarthenshire.

Officers said she was last seen in the Drefach area of Llanelli on Saturday evening, March 2.

The teenager is around 5ft tall, of 'small build', and has bleached blonde/ginger hair, police added.

Her last outfit included a black top and coat, black leggings, a dark grey/black beanie hat, and grey Converse shoes.

Police suspect she may have been using buses or trains to get around Wales.

They believe she has links in Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion, but are also considering the possibility of her being in south Wales.

A spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Have you seen 13-year-old Sooki?

"She has been reported missing from the Drefach area of Llanelli since last night, Saturday, March 2, 2024.

"We believe she's travelling using buses or trains and has links in the South Wales, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion areas.

"Have you seen Sooki or do you have information that might help us find her? Please let us know."