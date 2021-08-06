Three teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder after 16-year-old dies in stabbing

A 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Northamptonshire on Thursday evening. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed in Northamptonshire.

Police said officers were called to Brooke Close in Wellingborough at about 5.45pm on Thursday but despite the best efforts of paramedics the victim died shortly afterwards.

An 18-year-old man and two 16-year-old boys were arrested on Thursday night on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

A 15-year-old boy who was also stabbed during the incident was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield said on Friday: "This investigation is moving at a fast pace and I am absolutely determined to bring those that did this to justice.

"For a 16-year-old boy to lose his life in any circumstances is tragic, but to have it taken away in this manner is unbelievably sad.

"Specialist officers are supporting his family at this time and they have asked for privacy while they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.

"Three arrests were quickly made last night but I would still appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward and speak to us."