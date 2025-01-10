Three teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder after schoolboy stabbed to death near Bedford bus station

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old student was stabbed to death in Bedford.

A 17-year-old and two 18-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of murder after Thomas Taylor, 17, was stabbed near a bus station in Bedford on Wednesday.

Taylor, described as a "popular" student, was walking along Greenhill Street, close to Bedford Bus Station, when he was attacked by a group of men at 5:30pm on Wednesday.

CCTV footage showed a group, dressed in black, running from the scene shortly after the attack.

The teen was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.

Another man, believed to be in his 60s, was taken into custody on suspicion of assisting an offender on Thursday, Bedfordshire Police confirmed.

The man has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A murder investigation was subsequently launched as police, with the force hunting a "group of men" running in the direction of Hassett Street and Greyfriars car park following the attack.

Thomas was described as a "respected" student and a boy who "left everyone with a smile", as tributes were laid at the spot where the teenager collapsed.

The student had been studying A-Level criminology, health and social care studies, as well as business studies at Bedford Academy.

Speaking following the tragic attack, a friend said: "He'd left school recently but was really keen to come back, he kept emailing the school.

"He was a really smart lad, he could sometimes be cheeky in class but he was never rude."

An incident tent was set up on the road where the attack took place, with police highlighting that inquiries could continue for a number of days.

Thomas's headteacher Chris Deller described him as a "respected lad" who had achieved good exam results at the end of year 11 before progressing to sixth form.

He said: "We are deeply upset and shocked to hear the sad news that a Bedford Academy student has lost their life.

"Thomas was a popular, well-liked and respected lad who finished Year 11 with a strong set of results, before going on to study at sixth form.

"Our focus now is on supporting the family through such a difficult period whilst helping our students and wider community to come to terms with such a tragic loss."