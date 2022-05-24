Exclusive

'Difficult to have confidence in Government' after Partygate revelations, says Tory MP

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A Conservative MP has said it is "very difficult to have any confidence in the Government" as new details emerge over Partygate.

It comes after photographs were obtained by ITV news yesterday of Boris Johnson raising a glass at a Downing Street party during lockdown.

Today, a BBC report revealed a culture in No10 during lockdown of crowded rooms, people sitting on each other's laps, party debris everywhere and staff who protested being mocked.

In response, Tom Tugendhat told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr: "Tonight, it's very difficult to have any confidence in the Government but you know, I'll leave it there.

"I mean, frankly, it's very difficult to have confidence in the Government right now."

Asked if Mr Johnson was the right man to be in No 10, Mr Tugendhat said there was a "very serious issue" over "seriousness in government".

He continued: "There is a real problem. If you are not serious, if you do not look like you're serious, if you do not behave as though, frankly, the occupation of governing the United Kingdom is possibly the most serious you'll ever have, it does raise questions of competence."

Tory former cabinet minister Robert Jenrick called the latest reports "deeply concerning" when grilled about them by Andrew, but urged people to hold their judgement until after Sue Gray's report is published.

The MP said: "There'll be many people who feel desperately disappointed by what happened at the centre of government.

"I do think that now that we've waited several months for Sue Gray's inquiry it is worth us waiting for what it is she has to say.

"She will set out her views I'm sure in a robust way, in a very considered manner... I would wait until we hear what she has to say."

He added: "Of course the Prime Minister has responsibility for No 10 to a degree, that's why he's taken responsibility and has apologised already and he's going to make a statement to Parliament perhaps tomorrow if that is when the report's published.

"I'm sure that he will apologise again on behalf of the organisation that he leads."

Mr Tugendhat is one of a number of Conservative MPs who have criticised Mr Johnson as he faces fresh accusations he lied to Parliament.

Veteran Conservative backbench MP Sir Roger Gale called for him to resign, saying "honourably, there is only one answer" after the Prime Minister "misled us from the despatch box".

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross called for Mr Johnson to explain his behaviour, and his predecessor Baroness Davidson said the Prime Minister's position had become untenable.

Conservative MP Steve Baker posted an image on Twitter of one of the Government's adverts. It shows a Covid patient in an oxygen mask and reads: "Look into her eyes and tell her you never bend the rules."

Ms Gray's report could be published on Wednesday, with the PM is expected to issue an apology across a series of appearances, including PMQs, a Commons statement and a press conference.

Meanwhile, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has asked the acting head of the Metropolitan Police to explain the force's decisions over Partygate after pictures emerged of Mr Johnson this week.

Mr Khan wrote to Sir Stephen House on Tuesday to seek answers about the Met's decisions in individual cases in the Downing Street investigation.

He warned that trust in Scotland Yard was being eroded by a "lack of clarity" around the way decisions were taken during the inquiry into parties which breached coronavirus laws.

Mr Johnson received a fixed-penalty notice (FPN) over a birthday party in the Cabinet Room in June 2020, but was told he would face no further action over other gatherings covered by the Met Police's Operation Hillman inquiry.

Those included the November 13, 2020 gathering to mark former spin doctor Lee Cain's departure from No 10, an event at which pictures obtained by ITV apparently showed Mr Johnson raising a toast and drinking wine.

The Met has issued 126 FPNs to 83 people involved in a series of events in Downing Street and Whitehall, including on November 13 2020.