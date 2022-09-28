Ukrainian refugee heartbroken after she was dumped over text message with weeks left on Visa

Tony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym. Picture: Picture: Instagram/@sonya_dobrvlsk

By Fran Way

A Ukrainian refugee is heartbroken after being dumped by her boyfriend over text message.

To make matters worse, Sofia Karkadym, 22, has just weeks left of her emergency visa and has ‘no where to live’.

Miss Karkadym moved in with Tony Garnett and his then long-term partner Lorna Garnett earlier this year after they offered their home under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Just 10 days after arriving, Mr Garnett dumped Lorna and left the family home to move in with the 22-year-old.

Sofiia Karkadym moved in with Tony Garnett and Lorna Garnett earlier this year. Picture: Picture: Instagram/@sonya_dobrvlsk

But things turned sour last weekend, when he dumped her after four-and-a-half months because he ‘couldn’t put up with her’ anymore.

He claims she ‘rammed a knife into a wall in the kitchen’ during a row where he had to call the police and accused her of not being able to handle her alcohol.

Now the Ukrainian refugee has spoken about her heartache.

Speaking to the MailOnline she said dreamed of marrying Mr Garnett and even starting a family of their own but now, with just weeks left on her emergency visa, she has told officers she wants to return to her worn-torn home country.

She said: “I am lost. I am heartbroken and I still have feelings for Tony.

“I have nobody here. No home, and no money. I have no friends.”

Although she admits to putting a knife through the wall when Mr Garnett was not home, she said: “I never hurt Tony. I never attacked him. I was very upset about some things regarding his partner, Lorna and their children. But he promised he will look after me and make everything alright.”

She said she is now living in a ‘disgusting place’ in Bradford, which the police have put her in.

She continued: “We were going to get married and I thought we could have kids in five or six years’ time.

“I dreamed of my life with Tony. I do not understand how this has happened.

“He hasn’t allowed me to go to our own house and got me arrested twice because I wanted to talk to him in private.

“He broke up with me through a message and has thrown me out on the streets and doesn’t care where I am or if it is safe.”

Mr Garnett told the MailOnline: “She’s not with me anymore and she’s got no reason to stay.

“She is from Lviv which hasn’t really been affected as much as other parts of Ukraine. So hopefully she’ll be safe back with her family.”