Tories 'forced former MP’s mother to do diversity training after she liked immigration post'

17 January 2025, 09:55

Dame Andrea Jenkyns said the Tories forced her mother to do diversity training
Dame Andrea Jenkyns said the Tories forced her mother to do diversity training. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Former Tory MP Dame Andrea Jenkyns has claimed the party forced her elderly mother to do diversity training after she ‘liked’ a social media post about illegal migration.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dame Andrea, who has now joined Reform, said her mother, who was nearly in her 80s, was sent a 10-module training course to complete.

It included questions about different genders and sexualities.

Dame Andrea’s mother Valerie was als stripped of her party membership and told it would not be restored until she had completed the training.

She wrote on social media: “When my late Mum was nearly 80, she liked a post on social media about sending illegal migrants back.

“We fought for two years, and they only let her back in if she took part in a ten module diversity course.

“Asking questions to my old Mum such as 'what is a pansexual’”

Read more: Liam Payne's father being 'sued for millions' by One Direction star's friend who was charged over his death

Read more: Woman found dead at home and two-year-old girl seriously injured as man in his 30s arrested

She said she had spent two hours filling the answers out on behalf of her mother.

“I did the course for her because it was a matter of principle for me to get her back into the party with her daughter being an MP,” Dame Andrea said.

“To make a woman in her late 70s do a course like that, it’s a joke.

“She was upset because her daughter was a Conservative MP and she couldn’t even be in my association to vote for me.”

A Conservative spokesman told The Telegraph: “The party is now under new management. We are the only ones holding this dreadful Labour government to account on the issues that really matter.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police confiscated the massive truck on Tuesday.

Police seize Tesla cybertruck from petrol station as they 'aren't road legal in the UK'

The UK and Poland will start work on a new defence and security agreement on Friday, when Sir Keir Starmer travels to the eastern European country for talks.

UK and Poland unite to launch landmark defence and security pact

Joe Biden smiles

Biden sets record by commuting sentences of 2,500 people over drug offences

Joan Plowright has padded away aged 95

Legendary actress Dame Joan Plowright dies aged 95

Destroyed buildings are seen from an U.S. Air Force plane flying over the Gaza Strip

Israel’s security cabinet convenes over deal to release hostages and pause war

Jake Fahri, 35, the killer of Jimmy Mizen, was arrested and recalled to prison

Drill rapper who killed schoolboy Jimmy Mizen recalled to prison after 'shamelessly boasting' about crime

Inspector Ross Meredith took to social media to compare climate activists to “special needs kids".

Police inspector sacked after comparing Just Stop Oil protestors to ‘special needs kids’

A picture of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is seen on the vehicle during a rally to oppose his impeachment

Investigators seek formal arrest for impeached South Korean President

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi speak to the media

Pakistani court sentences Imran Khan to 14 years in prison in corruption case

The gang’s ringleader, Summer Betts-Ramsey, 20, was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years behind bars, of which four-and-a-half must be served in custody.

Moment gang ringleader is arrested after stabbing teen nine times in vicious transphobic attack

Police have arrested two people after the family were found

Man and woman arrested after missing family with young children found following urgent police search

Police found a woman dead at a property in Woodthorpe Road, Ashford

Woman found dead at home and two-year-old girl seriously injured as man in his 30s arrested

Lawyers Igor Sergunin, Alexei Liptser and Vadim Kobzev behind bars

Lawyers for Alexei Navalny jailed by Russian court

Anne spoke to TF1 about her ordeal

'AI Brad Pitt' scammer who tricked woman into sending £700k 'now posing as another Hollywood A-lister'

President-elect Donald Trump greets actor Sylvester Stallone during an America First Policy Institute gala

Donald Trump names actors Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone and Jon Voight as 'special envoys' to Hollywood

Imran Khan

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan jailed for 14 years in corruption case

Latest News

See more Latest News

SpaceX's mega rocket Starship launches for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas

Elon Musk's rocket explodes after lift-off, sending debris through the air - and even disrupting several flights
Jimmy was murdered by Jake Fahri aged 16.

Thug who murdered schoolboy Jimmy Mizen 'faces prison recall' over detail in boastful rap video
Pothole in an asphalt road filled with rain water in England

England's roads are 'a national embarrassment', MPs say, with over a million potholes putting drivers at risk
Liam Payne's father is being sued by his friend

Liam Payne's father being 'sued for millions' by One Direction star's friend who was charged over his death
Film – It Ends With Us

Justin Baldoni sues Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds in next It Ends With Us fight

Israeli PM Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the Israeli and Hamas negotiating teams have signed a ceasefire deal in Doha.

Israeli Cabinet to vote on Gaza ceasefire deal after Netanyahu says agreement reached with Hamas
Israel Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu says officials have reached a deal to return hostages

APTOPIX Biden

Biden will not enforce TikTok ban before leaving office, official says

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the "It Ends With Us" New York Premiere

Justin Baldoni sues Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for $400m as It Ends With Us legal feud heats up
SpaceX Starship Launch

SpaceX loses spacecraft after catching rocket booster at the launch pad

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-POLICE

Man who crashed car into Buckingham Palace gates admits causing £24,000 damage

Britain's Princess Kate, center, visits The Royal Marsden Hospital, London

'It's a relief to now be in remission': Princess of Wales opens up about cancer treatment in surprise hospital visit
Queen Elizabeth II and Anthony Blunt

Queen Elizabeth was 'kept in the dark for a decade' about Soviet spy who infiltrated her household, MI5 files reveal

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News