Tories 'forced former MP’s mother to do diversity training after she liked immigration post'

By Asher McShane

Former Tory MP Dame Andrea Jenkyns has claimed the party forced her elderly mother to do diversity training after she ‘liked’ a social media post about illegal migration.

Dame Andrea, who has now joined Reform, said her mother, who was nearly in her 80s, was sent a 10-module training course to complete.

It included questions about different genders and sexualities.

Dame Andrea’s mother Valerie was als stripped of her party membership and told it would not be restored until she had completed the training.

She wrote on social media: “When my late Mum was nearly 80, she liked a post on social media about sending illegal migrants back.

“We fought for two years, and they only let her back in if she took part in a ten module diversity course.

“Asking questions to my old Mum such as 'what is a pansexual’”

She said she had spent two hours filling the answers out on behalf of her mother.

“I did the course for her because it was a matter of principle for me to get her back into the party with her daughter being an MP,” Dame Andrea said.

“To make a woman in her late 70s do a course like that, it’s a joke.

“She was upset because her daughter was a Conservative MP and she couldn’t even be in my association to vote for me.”

A Conservative spokesman told The Telegraph: “The party is now under new management. We are the only ones holding this dreadful Labour government to account on the issues that really matter.”