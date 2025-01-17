Liam Payne's father being 'sued for millions' by One Direction star's friend who was charged over his death

17 January 2025, 05:24

Liam Payne's father is being sued by his friend
Liam Payne's father is being sued by his friend. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Kit Heren

Liam Payne's father is being sued for millions of pounds by a supposed friend of the former One Direction star, who is among the group charged with his death.

Roger Nores is among five people have been charged over Payne's death after he fell from a third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Nores has been charged with manslaughter along with the hotel's manager, and a receptionist, Argentina's National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office previously said.

Businessman Nores is now said to be suing Geoff Payne for $10 million (£8.18 million) over "false statements" he allegedly made to the police - which he said led to him being arrested and charged.

Nores said that Geoff Payne had told investigators that he and his girlfriend were acting as caretakers for Liam, that he took him to a new psychiatrist without informing them about the star's substance abuse issues, and that he did not have his own phone but could only be contacted via Nores.

Liam Payne
Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

The businessman said all of these allegations were untrue and had caused him reputational damage.

As well as Nores the hotel manager Gilda Martin, receptionist Esteban Grassi have been charged with manslaughter.

Two others, hotel employee Ezequiel Pereyra and waiter Braian Paiz, have been charged with supplying cocaine.

It may take "some time" to ascertain how the 31-year-old died, according to an inquest in the UK.

Payne's medical cause of death was confirmed by Dr Roberto Victor Cohen as "polytrauma", meaning multiple traumatic injuries.

The hearing was also told Payne, who was described as a "singer and entertainer" during the hearing, was formally identified "with the assistance of the funeral directors in Buckinghamshire."

Police and firefighters at the Casa Sur hotel in Buenos Aires where Liam Payne fell to his death
Police and firefighters at the Casa Sur hotel in Buenos Aires where Liam Payne fell to his death. Picture: Getty

Senior Coroner Crispin Butler said during the hearing: "Whilst there are ongoing investigations in Argentina into the circumstances of Liam's death, over which I have no legal jurisdiction, it is anticipated that procuring the relevant information to address particularly how Liam came by his death may take some time through the formal channel of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office."

Payne's funeral in November in Buckinghamshire was attended by Cheryl Tweedy, the mother of his son Bear, and fellow One Direction stars Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, along with his family and friends.

After his band went on hiatus he launched a successful solo career, releasing his debut solo album LP1 in December 2019, which included the songs Polaroid and Strip That Down featuring Quavo, and the track For You with Rita Ora.

