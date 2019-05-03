Local Elections: Brexit Backlash As Tories And Labour See Losses

Both main parties were well down on where they were 12 months ago. Picture: PA

The Tories and Labour seem to have been hit by a backlash over Brexit at the local council elections.

The Tories have lost more than 440 council seats and control of 16 local authorities, while Labour has lost 79 seats.

The results so far (councillors):

Conservatives: 1236 (-442)

Labour: 902 (-79)

Lib Dems: 564 (+304)

Green: 48 (+42)

Ukip: 17 (-54)

Independent: 364 (+229)

The Conservatives lost overall control of Basildon, Southend-on-Sea, Tandridge and St Albans.

Labour has lost overall control in party stronghold Bolsover for the first time, with other significant losses in Hartlepool and Wirral.

Labour's Jess Phillips said her party's position on Brexit has "failed" and called for them to show more "bravery".

"I'm off to bed as have to be up at 7am to do the school run," she tweeted. "My final word is that I think our position on Brexit has failed.

"Bravery is needed. If you combine kindness and effectiveness with a bit of grit most people will respect you even when they don't always agree."

The Lib Dems have made significant gains, with the party's MP Sir Ed Davey declaring they're 'back in business'.

It was a good night for the Greens and independent candidates who all made gains.

Meanwhile, Counting has begun in the local elections in Northern Ireland - where more than 460 seats are up for grabs.