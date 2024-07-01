Tories to be ‘all but wiped out’ in London, new dire polling suggests, as election campaigns reach climax

1 July 2024, 12:11

The parties have starting their final week of campaigning
The parties have starting their final week of campaigning. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The Conservatives look set to be ‘all but wiped out’ in London following Thursday's General Election, new polling suggests.

A new poll by Savanta puts Labour on 49 per cent of the vote in the capital, while the Tories sit in second place on a meagre 19 per cent.

Reform UK are in third place, with 11 per cent of the vote, followed by the Liberal Democrats on 10 per cent.

Savanta's political research director, Chris Hopkins, has said if the results are replicated on Thursday, the Tories could be "wiped out" from London.

The Tories currently have 20 London seats, though this is likely to drop even further should the poll be replicated in Thursday's results.

“Their party is deeply unpopular in the capital, leaking votes to Reform UK and facing threats from both Labour and the Liberal Democrats,” Hopkins said.

“Labour is seen by Londoners as most trusted on every policy issue important to them, from housing to the cost of living.

“That ultimately will be likely what drives Londoners on polling day, with our research also suggesting they’re looking forward to a London Mayor and a national government working together.”

The new polling comes as the parties enter the final week of campaigning ahead of Thursday's poll.

Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives are continuing their method of warning about a Labour "supermajority", as some polls suggest they could be left with less 100 seats.

Speaking on LBC this morning, the Home Secretary claimed Labour are planning to "change democracy" to keep themselves "permanently" in power.

Asked by Nick Ferrari if the Tories had conceded defeat, Mr Cleverly said: “We’re still fighting for every vote.“But look, Nick, we see the opinion polls. It would be ridiculous for us to not warn about the implications of a Labour victory.”

Mr Cleverly went on to say that a Labour victory is not an inevitability but issued a warning about Labour's plans to extend votes to 16-year-olds.

Keir Starmer Campaigns In The Home Counties As Election Day Comes Closer
Keir Starmer Campaigns In The Home Counties As Election Day Comes Closer. Picture: Getty

Elsewhere, Keir Starmer has been speaking at a campaign rally in Hertfordshire as the General Election campaign reaches a climax.

Speaking alongside Labour candidate Alistair Strathern, the Labour leader urged voters to “turn the page and start rebuilding our country”.

“All of that comes to an end if Labour form a government and we return politics to service,” the Labour leader continued.

“Then we get on with our first steps, sleeves rolled up, getting on with those first steps, those extra appointments in our NHS, those extra teachers that we need in our schools, those extra police officers that we need.

“We get on with that straight away but the mindset changes, and we bring the country together.”

