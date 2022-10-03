Tory backlash on the horizon says Nick Timothy, as government U-turn marks the 'beginning of an unravelling'

3 October 2022, 19:15 | Updated: 3 October 2022, 19:24

The government's U-turn marks “beginning of an unravelling”
The government's U-turn marks “beginning of an unravelling”. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Former joint Downing Street Chief of Staff, Nick Timothy, has told Tonight with Andrew Marr the government “may be the beginning of an unravelling” following the party’s 45p tax U-turn.

Holding the position under Theresa May’s premiership, Timothy described Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s initial proposals as an “ideological budget”.

“We shouldn’t beat about the bush: the Libertarian part of the party has taken control,” said the former Number 10 Chief of Staff.

“It is quite clear that sizeable numbers of Conservative MPs aren't in the mood to just go along with what they're told by the PM and the Chancellor.”

Asked whether Tory MPs would consider removing Liz Truss as party leader, Timothy said it’s a topic party members are “openly talking about”, as the current Conservative Party Conference continues in Birmingham.

Read more: Andrew Marr: 'What's the point of this new government at all?'

Nick Timothy on Tonight with Andrew Marr
Nick Timothy on Tonight with Andrew Marr. Picture: LBC

“That is something that some people are discussing at the moment. I mean, a lot of members of parliament actually aren't here. They've decided to stay at home and some of those people are having that conversation,” said Timothy.

Noting he did not agree with Kwarteng’s ideological stance, Timothy said the budget represented the “wrong values” - in line with comments made by the Tory MP Michael Gove.

“To me, the Conservative Party is actually about Conservatism. It's not about Liberalism, or Libertarianism,” Timothy told Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Describing how the mini-budget “blew up so spectacularly”, he added the initial financial measures proposed by the Chancellor posed a “huge problem” to the economy.

“If you create a structural deficit in the way that the Chancellor did in that Budget, then markets are going to lose confidence in the position of the British government quite quickly,” he said.

“We almost had pension funds going bust last week before the emergency measures by the Bank of England.”

Andrew Marr spoke with Timothy, Former Chief of Staff to Theresa May
Andrew Marr spoke with Timothy, Former Chief of Staff to Theresa May. Picture: LBC

Adding the Tories now find themselves in a difficult position the 45p tax rate U-turn, Timothy says the party will no longer be able to act in the radical way they would have wanted.

“Their room for manoeuvre is limited by the market, but also by their fellow MPs, and the voters, who have already expressed their displeasure, as you can see through the opinion polls,” says TImothy.

“The risk is that we're in some kind of spiral where the loss of authority makes it then harder to act in future.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sacheen Littlefeather, the actress and activist who declined Marlon Brando's 1973 Oscar for Best Actor, has died at the age of 75.

Actress who declined Marlon Brando's Oscar, Sacheen Littlefeather, dies aged 75

Rachel Reeves told Andrew Marr some Tory MPs were "unhappy" with Kwasi Kwarteng's plans

'We'll work with whoever we need to': Shadow Chancellor hints Labour is in talks with Tory rebels to defeat mini Budget

Going forward, most Quality Street chocolates will be wrapped in a paper coated in a special vegetable-based wax, instead of the plastic currently used.

Quality Street axes plastic wrappers after 86 years in green drive

Thousands turned out for the event

Man, 36, dies after collapsing just three miles from the end of the London Marathon

The supreme leader of Iran has blamed the US and Israel for protests that have broken out over Mahsa Amini's death

Iranian leader claims he's 'heartbroken' by death of Mahsa Amini but blames US and Israel for violent protests

Chivers was convicted at Hull Crown Court

Yorkshire woman ‘liked the attention’ she received producing child sexual abuse material for online ‘predators’

Kwasi Kwarteng said the UK had experienced 'a little turbulence' as a result of his mini Budget

'What a day': Chancellor admits mini Budget caused 'a little turbulence' after govt U-turn on 45p tax plan

The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for much of the northern half of the UK.

'Danger to life' warning issued by Met Office as 80mph winds set to batter Britain

Nadine Dorries said Liz Truss should call a general election after causing "widespread dismay" by scrapping policies

Nadine Dorries calls for a general election and accuses Liz Truss of not having a mandate for her policies

The 21-year-old cyclist was hit by a car in Slough, before being chased on foot and fatally attacked by its occupants

Cyclist 'murdered' by four men who chased him down the street after he collided with their car

King Charles III greets crowds in Scotland

Charles meets Nicola Sturgeon, as Dunfermline visit marks first royal appointment since Queen's funeral

A train belonging to a Russian nuclear department was seen moving through Russia

Russian nuclear train 'a signal to the West' after fears over how Putin will defend annexed Ukrainian regions

Power plant UK and picture of gas bills

Britain faces blackout: 'Significant risk' of UK gas supply emergency, energy regulator warns

Ten people were killed in collisions involving e-scooters - all of them e-scooter riders.

E-scooter crashes triple in a year and ten riders killed, government figures reveal

The activist carries out her dirty protest on the statue of Sir Tom Moore. Picture: End Private Jets/Twitter

Police make arrest after Sir Captain Tom Moore memorial defaced with faeces

A man in his thirties discovered 30 black packages washed up on a beach, with contents inside which 'looked like pure cocaine'.

Weekend walker stumbles on £90 million haul of cocaine washed up on Welsh beach

Latest News

See more Latest News

Burkina Faso soldiers

West African mediators head to Burkina Faso following coup

Linedy Genao, who will star in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s production of Bad Cinderella

Andrew Lloyd Webber to transfer his Cinderella to Broadway

Relief camp in Pakistan

UN: 5.7 million Pakistani flood victims to face food crisis

Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian troops claim new gains over Russia amid continued offensive

Sacheen Littlefeather

Sacheen Littlefeather, actor who declined Brando Oscar, dies aged 75

Svante Paabo

Nobel Prize for scientist who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA

Protest in Turkey

Iran’s supreme leader blames US over protests following woman’s death

Pipeline damage

Swedish navy sends special diving vessel to area of pipeline leaks

Mark Wahlberg House Fire

Fire damages Mark Wahlberg’s childhood home in Boston

Household water bills to fall as result of fines imposed on suppliers

Water companies told to hand back £150m to customers over pollution and sewer problems

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr asks what's the point in the new government

Andrew Marr: 'What's the point of this new government at all?'

James O'Brien reacts to "humiliating" U-Turn

James O'Brien reacts to 'humiliating' U-turn by Truss and Kwarteng, saying they've lost credibility 'probably forever'
Swearing climate protester, who backs pouring human faeces over Captain Tom memorial, taken off air

Swearing climate protester, who backs pouring human faeces over Captain Tom memorial, taken off air
LBC

‘This is all hysteria’: Tory MP Marco Longhi defends mini-budget and slams media coverage

Liz Truss

'This is a crisis she dreamed up,' says David Lammy in impassioned rant against the PM

Molly Russell Inquest

Molly Russell Inquest: 'Some children will suffer it’s life isn’t it,' says caller rejecting online safeguarding
Sangita Myska delivers a scathing monologue on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's catastrophic economic plan

Sangita Myska delivers a scathing monologue on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's catastrophic economic plan
Mick Lynch RMT Strike

RMT head defends rail strikes and brands mini-budget an “ideological experiment”

Shelagh Fogarty slams Andrew Tate and his 'pals' for 'misogynistic, sexist hogwash'

'Absolute misogynistic and sexist hogwash': Shelagh Fogarty fumes over Andrew Tate's Instagram content
Tory

'All traditions are at best asleep and at worst destroyed': James O'Brien explores possibility of Labour govt

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London