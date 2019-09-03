Tory MP Philip Lee Defects to Lib Dems Says Conservatives Are "Pursuing A Damaging Brexit In Unprincipled Ways"

3 September 2019, 15:44 | Updated: 3 September 2019, 15:57

Philip Lee
MP Philip Lee. Picture: Getty

Conservative MP Philip Lee has crossed the floor of the House of Commons to join Lib Dems accusing the Tories of "aggressively pursuing a damaging Brexit in unprincipled ways."

The move leaves Boris Johnson's Government with no working majority.

The Liberal Democrats said they were "delighted" the Bracknell MP had defected from the Tories.

Phillip Lee has held the seat since 2010.

He is the fourth addition to the Liberal Democrat parliamentary party in the last few months.

In a press release the former Conservative said it was not the same party he joined in 1992.

He said "This Conservative Government is aggressively pursuing a damaging Brexit in unprincipled ways. It is putting lives and livelihoods at risk unnecessarily and it is wantonly endangering the integrity of the United Kingdom. More widely, it is undermining our country’s economy, democracy and role in the world. It is using political manipulation, bullying and lies. And it is doing these things in a deliberate and considered way."

This is a developing story, check back for the latest.

