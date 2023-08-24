Trans cyclist Emily Bridges will fight British Cycling 'in the courts and streets' after making Vogue 25 'power list

Trans cyclist Emily Bridges will fight British Cycling 'in the courts and streets' after making prestigious Vogue 25 list. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Getty

By Danielle DeWolfe

Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges has vowed to fight British Cycling "in the courts and streets" after the federation's decision to ban trans competitors from competition.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Welsh 22-year-old pro cyclist rose to prominence last year after becoming embroiled in a bitter battle with British Cycling after it banned transgender athletes from competing in the woman's category.

Now, the sports star has vowed to "fight the decision legally, in the courts” after being named as the sole sportswoman on the fashion publication's prestigious 'Top 25' list.

Joining the likes of musician Kylie Minogue, actor Jodi Comer, and broadcasters Naga Manchetty and Carol Vorderman, the annual list celebrates "the influential women pushing British society forwards".

Bridges said as part of her interview: 'While I have learned not to attach my entire self-worth to cycling, I'll still be fighting British Cycling's decision in the courts and the streets.

Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges has vowed to fight British Cycling "in the courts and streets" after the sports star made Vogue's 25 Powerhouse list. Picture: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

"I'll continue to march with my trans siblings and use the voice I have to challenge injustice in the world."

Bridges has become the poster child for inclusivity in recent years, championing transgender women's participation in sporting events.

Read more: Rishi Sunak caught appearing to joke about trans people in leaked video footage

Read more: Feminist activists outrage as women's Parkrun record holder revealed to be trans attempted murderer

Her place on the list has divided opinion - with supporters celebrating her inclusion and gender-critical campaigners denouncing the decision.

The backlash follows questions over the omission of any other female sporting stars, including England's Women's World Cup heroes, the Lionesses.

Bridges continues: "It's very scary at the moment but I genuinely believe that we will win.

"We, as trans people, challenge something that most people see as so unchangeable, so innate.

"Once those barriers start to break down, you see how socially constructed much of our world view is, and how other things — like power, class, money and capital — can also be challenged.

Adding: "We pose a threat to the status quo, and it's one of the reasons why, I believe, transphobia is rife."

Her place on the list has divided opinion - with supporters celebrating her inclusion and gender-critical campaigners denouncing the decision. Picture: LBC / Alamy

It follows British Cycling's decision to ban transgender athletes from competing in the women's category in May 2022.

It's a decision Bridges branded "genocide against us" - referring to all transgender athletes, voicing the potential to evade the ban by emigrating.

It comes as supporters took to social media to applaud the decision.

"This is sensational. The ultimate acknowledgement, acceptance and inclusivity. Her brave fight for fairness is far from over, and, armed with genuine science, this trans voice will finally be heard," wrote one fan.

Meanwhile, Fair Play for Women director, Fiona McAnena, labelled the decision a "real kick in the teeth for women".