Feminist activists outrage as women's Parkrun record holder revealed to be trans attempted murderer

Jenska was convicted of attempted murder in 2017 after trying to stab a UK Athletics official questioning her status to death in front of terrified colleagues. Picture: Facebook/PA

By Chay Quinn

Feminist activists are incensed after it was revealed that a Parkrun women's record is held by an imprisoned transgender attempted murderer.

Lauren Jeska, 41, was jailed in 2017 after repeatedly stabbing UK Athletics official Ralph Knibbs, 48, after he questioned her eligibility to compete as a woman.

Oxford alum Jeska was locked up with an 18-year prison sentence for the brutal acts on the UK Athletics head of human resources Mr Knibbs.

Mr Knibbs suffered life-threatening injuries in the attack using two knives at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium after Mr Knibbs has alluded to her titles being voided in a testosterone levels row.

But the Parkrun website still shows Jeska has the record for the Aberystwyth Parkrun, running the 5k in 17 minutes and 38 seconds.

Jenska was jailed after stabbing Mr Knibbs repeatedly in the throat, leaving him with life-changing injuries. Picture: PA

Heather Binning, founder of the Women's Rights Network, told The Telegraph she was "lost for words" over Jeska's retention of the title.

Ms Binning also said: "I am lost for words that a male is stealing what should be women's records first of all, and setting these records that will not be broken - these records are frozen, women won't beat them."

The crimes committed against Mr Kibbs were described as "gobsmacking" by the activist considering they actions were directly related to Jenska's status as a transgender runner.

Jenska won a series of running accolades in the early 2010s and had disclosed her transgender identity to UK Athletics.

Heather Binning of the Women's Rights Network slammed the decision to let Jenska retain the Parkrun record. Picture: WRN

A conflict developed when Jenska refused to provide the necessary blood samples to test for testosterone and allow her to continue to run as a woman.

Mr Knibbs had visited Jenska a week before the attack - and on March 22, 2016 she drove from Wales to Birmingham and unleashed a frenzied attack on the official at UK Athletics HQ which nicked his carotid artery and jugular vein.

Mr Knibbs told the court the "traumatic, life-changing experience" had left him dependent on others with long-term nerve damage and partial permanent sight loss.

Her lawyer Julia Warburton said Jenska was a "woman in crisis".

The counsel added: "She had to have blood tests or she would be removed from the results of her races.

"Because of these tests, her transgender status would be outed and she had not spoken of it with some people before.

"She was a woman in crisis who needed assistance. She felt like she was being killed."