'I never said the whole UK was racist': Trevor Noah hits back at critics after claiming 'British backlash' to Sunak becoming PM

29 October 2022, 17:25

Trevor Noah (L) has insisted he never said the whole of the UK was racist
Trevor Noah (L) has insisted he never said the whole of the UK was racist. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Kit Heren

US talk show host Trevor Noah has insisted that he never meant that the whole UK was racist, after being criticised for claiming that there had been a backlash to Rishi Sunak becoming the country's first Asian Prime Minister.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Daily Show presenter Mr Noah said on his satirical news programme The Daily Show this week that some people are saying that "now the Indians are going to take over Great Britain".

He also opened an earlier show with a reference to a racist caller to LBC, who told presenter Sangita Myska that Mr Sunak "doesn't represent Britain".

Former cabinet minister Sajid Javid later said Mr Noah's comments were "completely detached from reality".

And Mr Sunak's own spokesperson, asked whether he believes the country he governs is racist, said: "No he doesn't."

Former Chancellor Mr Javid rejected Mr Noah's comments, saying: "Simply wrong. A narrative catered to his audience, at a cost of being completely detached from reality.

He added: "Britain is the most successful multiracial democracy on earth and proud of this historic achievement."

Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah. Picture: Getty

Popular historian Tom Holland also hit out at Mr Noah's comments.

He said: "As ever, the inability of American liberals to understand the world beyond the US in anything but American terms is a thing of wonder.

"(The likelihood of the right-wing party in the US choosing a Hindu as its leader is, I would agree, effectively zero.)"

TV presenter Piers Morgan also took to Twitter to argue that US media was “falsely portraying Britain as a racist country”.

Now Mr Noah has pushed back against his British critics, claiming that his comments have been blown out of proportion.

Rishi Sunak this week
Rishi Sunak this week. Picture: Getty

He replied to Mr Morgan's tweet, saying: "“C’mon Piers, you’re smarter than that.

“I wasn’t saying ‘the entire UK is racist’, I was responding to the racists who don’t want Rishi as PM because of his race. That’s why I said ‘some people’.”

Mr Noah made his original comments on his show earlier this week. A clip posted to social media has been viewed more than 1.3 million times.

He said: "Watching the story of Rishi Sunak becoming England's first Prime Minister of colour, of Indian descent, of all these things and then seeing the backlash is one of the more telling things about how people view the role that they or their people have played in history.

"And what I mean by that is this, you hear a lot of the people saying 'Oh, they're taking over, now the Indians are going to take over Great Britain and what's next?'"And I always find myself going 'So what? What are you afraid of?'"

sangita
Sangita Myska. Picture: LBC

Mr Noah's claims came after a now-infamous conversation between LBC presenter Sangita Myska and a caller known only as 'Jerry from Lowestoft' two days before Mr Sunak won the Conservative leadership election.

The clip has now been viewed millions of times. Sangita, who, like Mr Sunak, is of East African Indian descent, said the video had been sent back to her from people all over the world.

Read more: Brit kayaker rescued at sea after spending days clinging to buoy in English Channel 'vanishes from French hospital'

She wrote in a later piece for LBC reflecting on the incident: "That conversion on LBC has kicked off a conversation worldwide about the moment the racist underbelly of a society collides with body politic so openly that the world can hear and feel [every] word of hate.

Read more: 'Peddling false claims': UK slams Russia for accusing Royal Navy of blowing up Nord Stream pipeline

"Racism exists in every society where there is a racially minoritized group. Britain is no exception. It has its own complex historical relationship with ethnic minorities by virtue of Empire and the subjugation of three quarters of the globe – most of whom were people of colour. 

"We are now over here, because colonial Britain was over there."

Sangita added: "On my LBC show I encourage my listeners to lean into their complex, difficult feelings - not hide away behind flippant remarks. 

"Then, in a safe, honest and open space we explore them together in a nuanced and balanced way."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Liz Truss' phone was reportedly hacked by Russian spies

Russian spies 'hacked Liz Truss' phone', revealing 'secret negotiations with allies' and 'embarrassing criticisms of Boris Johnson'
Many are feared to have died in the crush in the South Korean capital

At least 59 dead and 150 injured in Seoul after thousands of Halloween revellers caught in huge stampede

Luke O'Connor

Manchester murder: man arrested on suspicion of killing of 'gentle giant' student

Britain has denied Russian claims that it blew up the Nord Stream pipelines

'Peddling false claims': UK slams Russia for accusing Royal Navy of blowing up Nord Stream pipeline

Troops on the HMS Medway destroyed a smugglers' boat

Royal Navy ship torches and sinks smugglers' boat containing £24m cocaine haul after dramatic Caribbean chase

Sunderland Airshow will not return because it is 'hard to justify' in the face of a climate crisis, the council has said

Sunderland Airshow axed due to 'global climate emergency' after three yers of cancellations due to Covid

A man was stabbed on Frazier Street near Waterloo Station

Man stabbed to death near Waterloo Station with knifeman still on the run

James Porritt was attacked by Ricky Morgan last year

'It's everyone's nightmare': Victim of machete-wielding 'Terminator' knifeman recounts harrowing attack on the Tube

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will outline his financial plans in November

Threat of biggest tax burden since World War II as Jeremy Hunt's November Budget 'could contain £25b in tax hikes'

Footage released of 'completely innocent' teenager being attacked with gas canister at Notting Hill Carnival

Footage released of 'completely innocent' teenager being attacked with gas canister at Notting Hill Carnival

A Brit kayaker was rescued from the English Channel on Thursday

Brit kayaker rescued at sea after spending days clinging to buoy in English Channel 'vanishes from French hospital'

An investigation has been launched in the Royal Navy

Investigation ordered over 'abhorrent' claims of 'sexual bullying' and 'rape lists' within Royal Navy

Joe Biden has spoken about the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband at their San Fransisco home

'Enough is enough': Biden condemns 'despicable' attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

Suella Braverman was allegedly 'in denial' about having to step down because of the data breach

Braverman 'was in denial' over resignation despite claiming to have reported breach as soon as she realised her mistake

The artwork has been displayed incorrectly for decades

'We realised it was obvious!' Famous artwork displayed the wrong way up for 75 years

The incident unfolding

Watch terrifying moment cyclist tries to push over wheelie rider - before instantly falling over

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jerry Lee Lewis has died

'The last great icon of rock 'n' roll's birth': Jerry Lee Lewis, known for hit song 'Great Balls of Fire', dies aged 87
Elliott managed to land a job at Yarm school but it hired private detectives to look into his past

Teacher banned for life after lying about playing against Australia's rugby team and Oxbridge credentials
Vasile Culea attacked Kenneth and Freda Walker

Romanian man jailed for beating elderly woman to death and leaving her in a pool of her own blood, in botched burglary
A women's rally outside the Scottish Parliament.

Women survivors of male violence brand MSPs refusal to hear them a 'kick in the teeth'

Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron have pledged to make Channel crossings unviable

UK and France pledge to make migrant Channel crossings 'completely unviable' in first talks between Sunak and Macron
Mahek Bukhari (L) is accused of murdering two cousins

TikTok influencer accused of 'murdering her mother's lover' told police 'a pack of lies', court hears
Pablo Mari was pictured smiling from his hospital bed

Wounded Arsenal star Pablo Mari seen smiling in hospital bed and giving thumbs up as he says he is lucky to be alive
1

King Charles replaces Prince Harry as Captain General of the Marines

Duncan Bannatyne rejected criticism over his pools

Health club Dragon Duncan Bannatyne turns down pool temperatures by 1C as customers complain they're too cold
Stephen Paul Craig

Man who doused girlfriend in petrol and set her on fire 20 years ago in 'Reservoir Dogs' fantasy jailed for murder

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Doctor in NHS has become 'shadow of himself' and can't afford to heat flat, sister tells LBC

Doctor in NHS has become 'shadow of himself' and can't afford to heat flat, sister tells LBC
LBC caller: 'I think Rishi Sunak is potentially more dangerous than both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson.'

Rishi Sunak is potentially 'more dangerous' than both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, LBC caller says
Suella on immigration

Shelagh Fogarty calls out Suella Braverman's ‘distasteful’ rhetoric and ‘animus against immigrants’
Nick Ferrari

'Women aren't clothes to be popped on and off according to political ambition': Feminist rebukes Eddie Izzard's gender expression
Nick Ferrari challenges CEO who says ‘millions’ can’t afford a bar of soap but can’t say the cost

Nick Ferrari challenges CEO who claims ‘millions’ can’t afford a bar of soap without knowing the cost
Marr takes on Just Stop Oil protesters

'Punch me on the nose and I won't listen': Andrew Marr destroys Just Stop Oil protests over painting stunts
Former drug addict calls for dealing with drugs as public health issue

Former drug addict calls for dealing with drugs as public health issue

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Reappointing Braverman is a political mistake Sunak can and should fix

'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else.'

'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else', says charity worker
Former military man who lost colleagues during The Troubles after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’ says info leaks are a ‘serious matter’ as Suella Braverman returns to office

Ex-military worker concerned by Home Sec's reinstatement as his colleagues died after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit