Tributes paid to police dog killed while pursuing burglary suspects

15 April 2021, 20:13

PD Jet, a six-year-old German shepherd, was hit by a train on Wednesday morning
PD Jet, a six-year-old German shepherd, was hit by a train on Wednesday morning. Picture: PA

By Harriet Whitehead

Tributes have been paid to a “determined and focused” police dog who was killed on duty while chasing burglary suspects.

The burglary suspects remain at large and inquiries to locate them are continuing.

PD Jet, a six-year-old German shepherd, was hit by a train on Wednesday morning while pursuing suspects linked to a commercial burglary in Yate, south Gloucestershire.

Avon and Somerset Police said Jet went on to an obscured section of railway line and was struck by a train.

Despite receiving emergency veterinary treatment, his injuries were too severe and the decision was taken to put him to sleep.

In a statement, the force said: "Jet has had some outstanding successes within Avon and Somerset, including locating wanted and vulnerable persons."

Chief Inspector Jason Shears said: "We are incredibly sad at the loss of PD Jet.

"Jet was a determined and focused police dog who loved working in the many important roles our dogs perform in, all of which help to keep our communities safe.

READ MORE: Police officer in hospital following hit and run in North London

READ MORE: Judge travels to cell of man charged with wielding an axe near Buckingham Palace

"Jet and his handler had a very special bond which was cemented by the months of hard work and training carried out.

"Jet will be missed by all within Avon and Somerset Police."

Police dog Jet joined the force from Devon and Cornwall Police in September last year and has had located wanted and vulnerable people.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Naisha Wright, aunt of the deceased Daunte Wright, holds up images depicting X26P Taser and a Glock 17 handgun (John Minchillo/AP)

Daunte Wright’s family demands more serious charges against US ex-police officer
Roberto Benigni poses for photographers as he arrives on the red carpet at the Rome Film Festival (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Roberto Benigni to get lifetime achievement award at Venice Film Festival
The US Supreme Court (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Democrats propose measure to expand US Supreme Court to 13 judges
R Kelly during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court building, in Chicago (Antonio Perez/AP)

R Kelly to be transferred to New York ahead of ‘sex crimes’ trial in summer
Nicola Sturgeon receives her first shot of the Astra Zeneca vaccine

Nicola Sturgeon ‘quite emotional’ after receiving her first Covid-19 vaccine
Dominic Raab has accused Russian intelligence of being behind a major cyber attack

Suspected Russian hacking operation 'affected British groups'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I don't think what David Cameron has done is that bad,' caller tells LBC

'I don't think what David Cameron has done is that bad,' caller tells LBC
Shelagh Fogarty outraged as Tories set to vote against landmark domestic abuse legislation

Shelagh Fogarty shocked as Tories set to vote against landmark domestic abuse legislation
Hillsborough: Shelagh Fogarty and Liverpool bishop reflect on the disaster 32 years on

Hillsborough: Shelagh Fogarty and Liverpool bishop reflect on the disaster 32 years on
Greensill: Incensed James O'Brien caller is disgusted by cronyism

Greensill: Incensed James O'Brien caller explains why he is disgusted by cronyism
James O'Brien's theory on why Royals aren't wearing uniforms at Prince Philip's funeral

James O'Brien's theory on why Royals aren't wearing uniforms at Prince Philip's funeral
'Black people sometimes don't stand up for themselves at work for fear of aggressive label'

'Black people sometimes don't stand up for themselves at work for fear of aggressive label'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London