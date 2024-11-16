Tributes pour in as Father Ted star Jon Kenny dies aged 66

Jon Kenny passed away aged 66. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Tributes have poured in for Irish comedian and actor Jon Kenny, who has passed away aged 66 after a battle with cancer.

Kenny died on Friday evening in Galway Clinic, his wife Margie told the Limerick Leader today.

Best known as part of the comic duo D'Unbelievables with Pat Shortt, Kenny also starred in Father Ted.

The Irish Premier led tributes to the much-loved comedian.

"It is with the utmost sadness that I have learned of the death of writer, actor and comedian Jon Kenny," Simon Harris said.

"Jon had the ability, that very few people possess, to make his audiences crack up laughing with a glance or a single word.

"Behind that seemingly effortless talent to joke, there was a gifted performer and an extremely deep thinker.

My statement below. pic.twitter.com/bYLoz7jKpf — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) November 16, 2024

"Jon was an interesting and thoughtful person, he had some stunning dramatic performances on stage and on screen and the country is still in stitches from the magic that was D'Unbelievables.

"I was in his native Limerick last night when word of his death came through and to say he is beloved, is a huge understatement.

"I personally admired the honest and reflective way Jon spoke about illness with Oliver Callan on radio earlier this year. Like everything he did, it was very human and very real.

"To Jon's family, friends and huge circle of colleagues and peers, I am truly sorry for your loss."

Deputy Irish premier Micheal Martin added: "Deeply saddened at the passing of Jon Kenny, one of our most iconic actors and comedians.

"Through the D'Unbelievables, and his appearances on stage and on screen, Jon made us smile.

Ah, that’s very sad to hear. Jon was a lovely, lovely man, and a comedy powerhouse. D’Unbeliveables opened the door to all the rest of us, doing epic tours and dragging the audience, sometimes bodily, into a mad world of their creation. A unique man, and will be missed. RIP. https://t.co/ZTUSeyXO3U — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) November 16, 2024

"He was an entertainer to his core. Deepest sympathies to his wife Margie and family at this time."

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald branded Kenny a “comedic genius” as she said: “Along with his compadre Pat Shortt - (he) connected with the unique humour and wit of the Irish people in a very special way.

"He leaves the best legacy - he made people laugh and smile.

"Jon Kenny will be deeply missed. My heartfelt condolences to Jon's wife Margy, his children, his wide circle of friends, and all who loved him."

Fellow comedian and performer Dara O Briain posted on X: "Jon was a lovely, lovely man, and a comedy powerhouse.

"D'Unbeliveables opened the door to all the rest of us, doing epic tours and dragging the audience, sometimes bodily, into a mad world of their creation. A unique man, and will be missed."