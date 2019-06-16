Donald Trump Slams Sadiq Khan After Latest London Murders

London Mayor Sadiq Khan. Picture: Getty

The US President has hit out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan after three people were killed in the capital.

Police arrested 14 people after three people died and three others injured in five separate attacks across London in just 24 hours.

But President Trump, who sparked a row with Mr Khan moments before arriving in the UK for his state visit, took to Twitter to call the Mayor a "national disgrace".

"LONDON needs a new mayor ASAP. Khan is a disaster - will only get worse!", the President wrote.

The President added: "He is a national disgrace who is destroying the City of London!"

A spokesperson for Mr Khan said the Mayor is "focussing on supporting London's communities and over-stretched emergency services".

But Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn defended Mr Khan, saying: "Absolutely awful to see Donald Trump using the tragedy of people being murdered to attack the Mayor."

President Trump took to Twitter just minutes before landing in London to say Mr Khan had done a "terrible job" as the Mayor of London, and was "foolishly nasty" to him.

The US President added that Mr Khan should instead be focussed on crime in London, and called him a "stone cold loser".

The London Mayor had been critical of the Presidents' red carpet visit, saying it was wrong to give Mr Trump a state visit.

He said: "Our closest ally is akin to a best friend, and the thing about a best friend is that you stand shoulder to shoulder with them in times of adversity, but you've got to call them out when you think they're wrong."

Police in Tower Hamlets after a man died after a stabbing. Picture: PA

Two teenagers were killed within minutes of each other in different parts of the capital, whilst a man was stabbed to death hours later.

Three other men were also stabbed in a separate incident after reports of a fight.

Emergency services were called to an address in Wandsworth on Friday afternoon, where an 18-year-old died after being found stabbed, and a 19-year-old died after being found with 'critical injuries' after reports of a shooting in Greenwich.

In the third incident, police responded to reports of a fight near Clapham North tube station in the early hours of Saturday morning, where three men were found with stab and slash injuries.

On Saturday afternoon, officers attended reports of an injured man in Tower Hamlets who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deaths take the total number of murders in London in 2019 to 56.