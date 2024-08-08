Trump slams Harris and Walz as 'radical left' as he announces his agreed presidential debates

Donald Trump described Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz as being on the “radical left”. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Donald Trump described Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz as being on the “radical left” as he outlined the three presidential debates he has agreed to.

Speaking for the first time since Harris announced Walz as her vice-presidential candidate, Trump criticised the pair who he will be going up against when the US goes to the polls on 5 November.

The Republican candidate said he has agreed to three presidential debates amid disagreements with Harris over the selected dates and networks.

Discussing his opposition, the former president said 'Kamala’s record is horrible'. Picture: Alamy

Discussing his opposition, the former president said: “Kamala’s record is horrible, she's a radical left person at a level that nobody’s seen.

“She's picked a radical left man - he has positions that it's not even possible to believe that they exist.

“He’s heavy into the transgender world, he doesn't want to have borders, he doesn't want to have walls, he doesn't want to have any form of safety for our country.”

Harris’ pick of Walz was largely praised by Democrats, with former President Barack Obama calling him an “outstanding governor” and former speaker Nancy Pelosi saying that he’s a “heartland of America Democrat."

“As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he’s delivered for working families like his. It’s great to have him on the team,” Harris said as she announced Walz as her pick on social media.

Trump was speaking for the first time since Harris announced Walz as her vice-presidential candidate. Picture: Alamy

The three dates for the presidential debates outlined by Trump were with Fox News on 4 September, NBC on 10 September, before a third event with ABC on 25 September.

He said the network bosses have agreed to these dates but there is no confirmation of this while Harris is also yet to give the green light.

The Harris campaign is pushing for the first debate to take place on ABC News on 10 September, in a slot previously scheduled for a debate between President Joe Biden and Trump.

But Mr Trump said the ABC debate has been "terminated" by Biden leaving the race.

Trump added that the vice-presidential debate is going to be aired on CBS News as he praised his running mate JD Vance, saying: "I have to tell you, JD Vance has really stepped up. He's doing a fantastic job."

Trump also confirmed he will be doing an interview on Monday night with the richest man in the world, Elon Musk.

Musk recently endorsed Trump and has started getting involved in fundraising efforts for the Republican nominee.