Two 14-year-old boys charged with raping girl in New Forest park

By Henry Moore

Two teenage boys have been charged with the kidnap and rape of a girl in Hampshire.

The two 14-year-old boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are accused of kidnapping and raping a girl of the same age in a New Forest park.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at Fordingbridge recreation ground on the evening of January 17.

One of the teenagers, from Fordingbridge, has been charged with rape, threats to kill, possession of a knife in a public place and kidnap/falsely imprisoning a person with intent to commit a relevant sexual offence.

The second 14-year-old, also from Fordingbridge, has been charged with rape, threats to kill and kidnap.

A third boy, aged 13, has been released on conditional bail pending further police inquiries.

Both defendants have been sent to appear at Southampton Youth Court.

A force spokesman said: "Police were called at 10.41pm on Friday January 17, however the incident is suspected to have occurred earlier in the evening.

"The girl continues to be supported by specialist officers."