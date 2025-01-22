Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Teenager, 14, arrested on suspicion of murder after schoolboy, 12, stabbed to death in broad daylight
22 January 2025, 05:23
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 12-year-old schoolboy was stabbed to death in broad daylight.
Police were called to Scribers Lane in Hall Green, Birmingham at around 3:15pm on Tuesday afternoon.
A boy, aged just 12, was found injured on the scene.
Paramedics quickly rushed the youth to hospital, but he was declared dead shortly after.
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Detective Inspector Joe Davenport from our Major Crime Unit said: "We’re urgently reviewing CCTV and speaking to witnesses as we work to understand what happened and why, and who was responsible.
"If you were in the area at the time and saw what happened, or think you may have captured any part of what happened on dashcam or mobile phone, it’s vital you get in touch with as soon as possible.”
Anyone with any information regarding the attack is urged to contact the force via its Major Incident Public Portal.
A spokesperson for the force added: "We have set up our Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) where members of the public can submit photos or video evidence.
"Visit Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) to access the MIPP or use the QR code below.
"Anyone with any other information can call 101 or use Live Chat quoting log 3324 of 21 January."