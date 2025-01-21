Manhunt launched after woman killed in 'targeted attack' in Luton

Jacob Clark. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

By Emma Soteriou

A manhunt has been launched after a woman was killed in a 'targeted attack' in Luton.

Police are searching for Jacob Clark, 25, from Luton, in connection with an incident in Turners Road North on Monday.

A 46-year-old woman died and a woman in her 20s sustained injuries, Bedfordshire Police said.

A murder investigation has since been launched.

Detective Inspector Adam Bridges, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “We are currently carrying out numerous lines of enquiry in relation to this murder. In particular, we are actively seeking Jacob Clark, who is from Luton.

"We understand Jacob to have close cropped hair which may mean he looks different from the image provided.

"We have also issued a CCTV still from near the scene of the incident.

"This is a murder investigation, and as such I would urge anyone who knows where Jacob is to contact police immediately. If you believe you have seen him, please do not approach him and dial 999 straight away.

"I would like to remind the public that we are treating this as a targeted attack and we are maintaining a high police presence in the area for additional reassurance."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police urgently using 999 quoting Operation Wroxham.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.