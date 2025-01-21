Banker, 43, beaten to death in London flat named and pictured as manhunt continues

A woman found beaten to death in a London flat has been named as Marianne Kilonzi as a manhunt continues. Picture: Metropolitan Police/Google Maps

By Lauren Lewis

A woman found beaten to death in a London flat has been named as Marianne Kilonzi as a manhunt for a suspect 'known to her' continues.

The tragic discovery was made on Friday evening in Woolwich, southeast London.

A postmortem took place on Saturday and concluded Ms Kilonzi, 43, died from blunt force trauma and head injury.

Police attended the flat on Argyll Road at around 5.25pm on Friday evening after reports over concerns for the woman’s wellbeing.

Her body was found at the scene.

No arrests have yet been made but police have urged members of the public with any information to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Suzanne Soren, from Specialist Crime South, who is leading the investigation said: “This is a tragic crime and our thoughts at this incredibly difficult time are with Marianne’s loved ones and colleagues.

"We are in contact with her family, who are being supported by specialist colleagues.

"I know this is a concerning time for the wider community and want to reassure the public that whilst we are in the early stages of this investigation, we believe the suspect was known to Marianne and there is no wider risk to the public."

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call 101 quoting reference CAD 5231/17Jan or report anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

