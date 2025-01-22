Seven rescued as 60 firefighters battle blaze at south London flat

22 January 2025, 06:38 | Updated: 22 January 2025, 06:50

Seven people have been rescued after a blaze broke out at a south London flat.
Seven people have been rescued after a blaze broke out at a south London flat. Picture: London Fire Brigade

By Henry Moore

Seven people have been rescued from a south London flat after a blaze erupted early on Wednesday morning.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The London Fire Brigade said around 60 firefighters tackled the fire which erupted in a first floor flat in Upper Norwood on Wednesday morning.

Seven people were rescued using ladders and had been treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service.

A statement read: “Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been tackling a fire at a block of flats on Church Road in Upper Norwood.

60 firefighters battled the blaze.
60 firefighters battled the blaze. Picture: Alamy

“Part of the first floor was alight. Seven people were rescued from the building by firefighters using ladders and were treated on scene by London Ambulance Service.”

The LFB said a 32-metre turntable ladder was used to fight the fire, which was first reported around 3.30am, in Church Road from above.

Crews from West Norwood, Woodside, Norbury and surrounding fire stations were among the eight engines to attend the scene.

The blaze is now under control, the LFB confirmed.

It comes after four people were arrested after a fire at a ski resort hotel in Turkey left at least 76 people dead.

Ali Yerlikaya told reporters 'our pain is great' as he described the toll of the devastating fire at the Kartalkaya resort around 170 kilometres (100 miles) northwest of the capital Ankara.

He said at least 51 other people had been injured from the fire.

Four people have since been arrested by Turkish authorities, including the business owner, the justice secretary confirmed.

The fire broke out at around 3.30am on Tuesday in the restaurant of the 12-storey Grand Kartal hotel in the resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu province, officials and reports said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald Trump is 'open' to Elon Musk buying TikTok

Donald Trump 'open' to Elon Musk buying TikTok as he announces $500 billion AI investment

Scribers Lane, Birmingham 21st January 2025. West Midlands Police hold a crime scene on Scribers Lane in the Hall Green area of Birmingham after a 12-year-old boy was stabbed

Teenager, 14, arrested on suspicion of murder after schoolboy, 12, stabbed to death in broad daylight

BAFTA winner Giovanni Pernice attends National Reality TV Awards.

‘I lost all my friends’ - Strictly star Giovanni Pernice shares heartache after ‘bullying’ row

South Cambridgeshire council office

Council whistleblower ‘ashamed’ of four-day work week: "I pretend I still work five days"

Benefit cheats could be banned from driving if they repeatedly fail to pay back cash

Benefit cheats to be banned from driving in 'biggest crackdown on fraud in a generation'

Donald Trump dismisses lecture from bishop urging him to 'have mercy' on LGBT+ community and immigrants

Donald Trump dismisses lecture from bishop urging him to 'have mercy' on LGBT+ community and immigrants

Donald Trump speak in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on January 21, 2025

Pregnant women and rights groups sue Trump over ‘flagrantly illegal’ birthright citizenship executive order

Jacob Clark

Manhunt launched after woman killed in 'targeted attack' in Luton

At least 66 people died in the fire

Four arrested after at least 76 people killed in devastating fire at ski resort in Turkey

Sir Keir Starmer warned of a 'new terrorism' that Britain is facing

Britain’s new terror threat: worst ‘loners’ and ‘misfits’ who became radicalised online

Exclusive
David Amess' daughter speaks to LBC

Daughter of murdered MP David Amess 'praying' for inquiry as she hits out at Tory government for refusing to meet her

Security Minister Dan Jarvis has said that social media companies must help to stop violent young men - and the government has the courage to take them on if needed.

UK is ready to take on Trump and Musk's free speech agenda over online safety, says security minister

Exclusive
x

Criminals like Southport killer are 'pathetic, vulnerable losers' but 'not terrorists', says ex-Met counter-terror boss

WHSmith is closing 17 stores

WHSmith to close 17 stores this year - is your local branch affected?

Henry 'Enrique' Tarrio

Oath Keepers founder and former Proud Boys leader released from prison

Palestinians walk through the destruction caused by the Israeli air and groun

Palestinians confront landscape of destruction in Gaza’s ‘ghost towns’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

Prince Harry attends Lord's Cricket Club to mark the expansion of the Coach Core sports coaching apprenticeship programme. The Prince, a club patron.

Prince Harry and The Sun's publisher 'very close' to settlement, High Court told

President Donald Trump, and first lady Melania Trump

Donald Trump’s first full day includes firings and an infrastructure announcement

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a hotel at a ski resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu

Turkey ski resort hotel fire kills at least 66 people and dozens more injured

President Trump has revamped the Oval Office in the White House, bringing back many of the staples from his first term.

Inside Donald Trump's Oval Office revamp: The changes the President's made as he returns to the White House
A female protester holds a flag

Iraq passes Bill that critics say legalises child marriage

Paul Givan

New legislation to address school uniforms hoped to be in by September 2025

Bob the dog

Traffickers who tried to smuggle £45m worth of drugs caught after sending photo of dog showing phone number on collar
Trump's avalanche of executive orders - from renaming the Gulf of Mexico to January 6 pardons - explained.

Trump's executive orders - from renaming the Gulf of Mexico to January 6 pardons

Israeli army vehicles are seen during a military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin

Top general quits over October 7 as Israel launches West Bank military operation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince of Wales meeting US President Elect, Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France. A double cancer diagnosis for the King and the Princess of Wales marked a difficult, challenging 2024 for the royals.

Senior royals poised to visit Trump in bid to renew UK-US ‘special relationship’

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been pictured ahead of her 60th birthday on Monday.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, marks turning 60 with release of candid new portrait

Meghan Markle

Meghan's staff 'needed therapy and extended breaks' after working with her, with workers 'thrown to the wolves'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News