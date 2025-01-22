Seven rescued as 60 firefighters battle blaze at south London flat

Seven people have been rescued after a blaze broke out at a south London flat. Picture: London Fire Brigade

By Henry Moore

Seven people have been rescued from a south London flat after a blaze erupted early on Wednesday morning.

The London Fire Brigade said around 60 firefighters tackled the fire which erupted in a first floor flat in Upper Norwood on Wednesday morning.

Seven people were rescued using ladders and had been treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service.

A statement read: “Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been tackling a fire at a block of flats on Church Road in Upper Norwood.

60 firefighters battled the blaze. Picture: Alamy

“Part of the first floor was alight. Seven people were rescued from the building by firefighters using ladders and were treated on scene by London Ambulance Service.”

The LFB said a 32-metre turntable ladder was used to fight the fire, which was first reported around 3.30am, in Church Road from above.

Crews from West Norwood, Woodside, Norbury and surrounding fire stations were among the eight engines to attend the scene.

The blaze is now under control, the LFB confirmed.

