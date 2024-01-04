Two people charged with arson over fire at Conservative MP Mike Freer’s London constituency office

Police were called to the office in Ballards Lane, north Finchley, shortly after 7pm on Christmas Eve. Picture: Social media, Alamy.

By Jasmine Moody

Two people have been charged with arson over a fire in a shed at Conservative MP Mike Freer's north London constituency office, the Metropolitan Police said.

Paul Harwood, 42, and Zara Kasory, 32, both of no fixed address, were arrested on Wednesday, 3 January.

They were each charged with one count of arson with intent and were due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning.

Police were called to the office in Ballards Lane, north Finchley, just after after 7pm on Christmas Eve.

Mr Freer had suggested in the past that the incident may have been related to his "views on the Middle East".

Although, the police said it was not being treated as a hate crime.

The police are not treating the arson as a hate crime. Picture: Alamy

Following the incident, the Conservative MP told Sky News: "When something flares in the Middle East, the level of attacks in my local area do go up, so sadly it could be to do with my views on the Middle East."

The pair have also been charged with one count of arson with intent over a fire at a restaurant in Long Lane, Finchley, at 11pm on the same night.

There were no reported injuries at either incident.

Mr Freer previously told the PA news agency that the rear of the building was damaged by the fire.

He said the response from police and the fire brigade was "excellent" and that they were "on site in minutes".

Mr Freer has represented the constituency since 2010 and is parliamentary under-secretary at the Ministry of Justice.

Last year, Mr Freer told the Old Bailey he and his staff decided to wear stab vests and carry panic alarms after learning that Ali Harbi Ali, who went on to kill Southend West MP Sir David Amess, had first scoped out his Finchley office.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD4971/24Dec. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.