Two die and two children rushed to hospital after house fire in Blackpool

17 July 2024, 16:50 | Updated: 17 July 2024, 17:01

Two dead and two children in hospital after house fire in Blackpool
Two dead and two children in hospital after house fire in Blackpool. Picture: Global

By StephenRigley

Two people have died and two children are in hospital following a house fire in Blackpool on Wednesday morning.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A man and woman in their 20s have died, while of the two children in hospital, one was said to be in a "very poorly condition" according to Lancashire Police.

Scene of the house fire in Peter Street, Blackpool
Scene of the house fire in Peter Street, Blackpool. Picture: Global

Read More: Locals warned 'do not open your doors' as huge fire erupts on Birmingham industrial estate

Read More: Third child confirmed dead after house fire in London as two remain in hospital

The force said officers were called to Peter Street in Blackpool at 2.39am following reports of a fire with people feared to be inside the property.

Detectives are working with the fire service to establish the cause of the blaze. The force said it was keeping an "open mind" at this stage about how it started.

It added there had been no arrests.

A spokesperson from Lancashire Police said: "We have launched a joint investigation following a fatal fire in Blackpool this morning.

"Our officers were called to Peter Street in Blackpool at 2.39am following reports of a fire with people reported to be inside the property.

"There was a significant emergency response involving officers and our colleagues from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

"Tragically, a woman in her 20s was found deceased at the scene.

"A man in his 20s was later pronounced deceased at Blackpool Victoria Hospital."Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this devastating time.

"Two children have been taken to hospital for treatment. One of them is in a very poorly condition.

"Work is ongoing with our colleagues from the fire service to establish the cause of the fire.

"We are keeping an open mind at this stage. Nobody has been arrested."

Flowers have been left outside of the family's home
Flowers have been left outside of the family's home. Picture: Global

Ch Supt Mike Gladwin, our West Divisional Commander, said: “This incident has resulted in two people losing their lives and my thoughts are with their loved ones at this extremely distressing time.

“I know this tragic news will be met with great sadness in the local community and people will want instant answers.

“However, there are grieving loved ones still trying to come to terms with this devastating news."With that in mind, I would ask for patience and that people avoid unhelpful and upsetting speculation.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Two British travel agents are believed to be the pair found shot dead and their bodies burned in a car in Malmo.

British travel agents thought to be pair shot dead and burned in car in Malmo

Locals have been warned to avoid the area

Locals warned 'do not open your doors' as huge fire erupts on Birmingham industrial estate

Joe Biden his facing pressure to step down ahead of November's election.

Joe Biden wrongly claims he will cap rent rises at $55 in latest gaffe

A man accused of killing two people and dumping their remains in suitcases by Bristol's Clifton Suspension Bridge and in a flat 116 miles away has appeared in court.

Man accused of killing two and dumping their remains in suitcases on Bristol bridge appears in court

King Charles III has outlined the government's legislative plans for the year ahead

Starmer promises ‘determined and patient’ rebuilding of politics after Charles delivers first King’s Speech

The family of seven-year-old William Brown who was hit by a van and left dying in the road "like an animal" have said they "forgive" the driver as he was sentenced.

‘William would forgive you’: Parents of boy, seven, share heartfelt message as son's killer is spared jail

David Fuller sexually abused the corpses of over 100 women and girls

More than 200 relatives of victims abused by necrophiliac killer David Fuller make compensation claims

Strictly Come Dancing is "struggling to secure female contestants" for the next season of the show following two misconduct scandals involving professional dancers.

Strictly Come Dancing 'struggling to get female contestants' after misconduct scandals

Maya Jama and Stromzy at Paris Fashion Week

‘It just didn’t work’: Maya Jama reveals split from Stormzy

Enzo Fernandez filmed himself and his Argentina teammates singing an offensive song

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez apologises to teammates after starting ‘racist’ chant with Argentina players

Jay Slater's body was found this week

Jay Slater’s body to be flown back to the UK as second post-mortem may take place

The three men were aged 37, 49 and 55, and the three women were 46, 47 and 56

Bangkok hotel cyanide murder victims 'were poisoned by US woman', police believe

Former Home Secretary Priti Patel has announced she will run to become the next leader of the Conservative Party.

Priti Patel to run for Tory leadership, sources say

Keir Starmer has been criticised following the King's Speech

Keir Starmer criticised for not scrapping two-child benefit cap in King's Speech

Bacchus by Giambologna in the Bargello museum in Florence

Tourist sparks outrage in Florence after simulating sex with beloved statue of Bacchus

Young Caucasian woman lighting a cigarette in the UK. Labour is reviving Rishi Sunak's plan to phase out smoking

Labour revives plans to phase out smoking as it relights Rishi Sunak's tobacco bill

Latest News

See more Latest News

King Charles III looks up as he reads the King's Speech, as Queen Camilla sits beside him during the State Opening of Parliament i

Read in Full: King Charles's speech delivering Keir Starmer's vision for Britain

The Government has pledged to 'make work pay' with its 'new deal for working people'.

Government vows to ban zero-hour contracts and deliver new living wage in fresh deal for working people
King Charles III has outlined the government's legislative plans for the year ahead

Plans to get Britain building, nationalise railways and tax private schools confirmed in Starmer's first King's Speech
The Troubles saw British soldiers deployed on the streets of Northern Ireland

Government announces plans to repeal controversial Northern Ireland Legacy Act, facing backlash from veterans
The Commissioner will be outside the normal military chain of command

Starmer unveils Armed Forces Commissioner amid military morale crisis to address recruitment woes and living conditions
The King's Speech : at a glance

Planning reform blitz, ban on zero-hour contracts and Sunak’s smoking bill revived: the King’s Speech in brief
Police have released CCTV images from the Hackney shooting

Girl, 9, critically injured in Hackney shooting 'may never speak again' as police release CCTV images of motorcyclist
Jay Slater's family will fly back with his body

Jay Slater's family to return to UK with his body as his heartbroken mum begins funeral plans
English cricketer James Vince

England cricket star James Vince and his family ‘living in fear’ after home attacked twice in middle of the night
Six people were found dead at a luxury hotel in Bangkok died from cyanide

Six people who died 'foaming at the mouth' in five-star luxury Thai hotel were poisoned by drinks laced with cyanide

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III and Queen Camilla viewing rare Golden Guernsey Goats

Charles and Camilla present royal title to goats saved from the Nazis on visit to Channel islands
Queen Camilla left in histerics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on

Queen Camilla left in hysterics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on
King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa

King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit