Two die and two children rushed to hospital after house fire in Blackpool

Two dead and two children in hospital after house fire in Blackpool. Picture: Global

By StephenRigley

Two people have died and two children are in hospital following a house fire in Blackpool on Wednesday morning.

A man and woman in their 20s have died, while of the two children in hospital, one was said to be in a "very poorly condition" according to Lancashire Police.

Scene of the house fire in Peter Street, Blackpool. Picture: Global

The force said officers were called to Peter Street in Blackpool at 2.39am following reports of a fire with people feared to be inside the property.

Detectives are working with the fire service to establish the cause of the blaze. The force said it was keeping an "open mind" at this stage about how it started.

It added there had been no arrests.

A spokesperson from Lancashire Police said: "We have launched a joint investigation following a fatal fire in Blackpool this morning.

"Our officers were called to Peter Street in Blackpool at 2.39am following reports of a fire with people reported to be inside the property.

"There was a significant emergency response involving officers and our colleagues from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

"Tragically, a woman in her 20s was found deceased at the scene.

"A man in his 20s was later pronounced deceased at Blackpool Victoria Hospital."Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this devastating time.

"Two children have been taken to hospital for treatment. One of them is in a very poorly condition.

"Work is ongoing with our colleagues from the fire service to establish the cause of the fire.

"We are keeping an open mind at this stage. Nobody has been arrested."

Flowers have been left outside of the family's home. Picture: Global

Ch Supt Mike Gladwin, our West Divisional Commander, said: “This incident has resulted in two people losing their lives and my thoughts are with their loved ones at this extremely distressing time.

“I know this tragic news will be met with great sadness in the local community and people will want instant answers.

“However, there are grieving loved ones still trying to come to terms with this devastating news."With that in mind, I would ask for patience and that people avoid unhelpful and upsetting speculation.”