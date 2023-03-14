Two opponents to Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat farm expansion received death threats, local council reveals

Death threats have been sent to councillors opposing Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm expansion. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

By Kieran Kelly

Two opponents to Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat farm expansion have been subjected to death threats, the local council has revealed.

West Oxfordshire District Council said an unnamed councillor and member of the public have been subjected to "malicious communications" after speaking out against Clarkson's expansion plans.

The death threats were made in the wake of Season Two of Clarkson's Farm airing on February 10, the council said.

It comes amid a hearing for the TV presenter's appeal agains the council's decision to refuse planning permission for an extension to the car park at his shop.

Clarkson is also set to challenge the council's decision to shut down his restaurant, which is located on the same land, which the council alleges he opened without planning permission.

The council has shut down the restaurant on Clarkson's farm, claiming it was opened without planning permission. Picture: Amazon

Read More: 'I was expecting a longer sentence': Mum of fantasist jailed for rape lies says she must 'accept' her daughter's crimes

Read More: Transgender predator released from prison following child sex offences convicted of raping 'vulnerable' friend weeks later

The district council confirmed it has put extra security measures in place for Tuesday's hearing following the death threats.

"Unfortunately we have had to take safety precautions following a number of threats and abuse directed at councillors and local people since the airing of Season 2 of Clarkson’s Farm," a council statement read.

"This has included death threats and as a result we have had to consider a range of safety measures to protect councillors, staff and residents.

"We understand people may not agree with decisions taken by the council but there is no place for threatening or abusive behaviour.

An unnamed councillor and a member of the public received death threats for opposing Clarkon's expansion plans. Picture: Amazon

"It damages the democratic process when people feel intimidated and do not feel safe to express the opinions they are entitled to."

Clarkson's team has claimed the TV presenter is not guilty of breaching any planning laws, saying the council's decision to close the restaurant is "excessive".