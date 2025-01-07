Mystery as two people found dead inside landing gear of JetBlue plane after arriving in Florida

By Emma Soteriou

Two dead bodies have been discovered inside the landing gear of a JetBlue plane after it arrived in Florida.

The bodies were discovered at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International airport in Florida on Monday evening, during a "routine" post-flight maintenance check.

The plane had departed from JFK Airport in New York just before 8pm, according to tracking data. It landed in Fort Lauderdale three hours later.

Officials are now looking into how the individuals ended up there, with Broward County sheriff’s deputies and a medical examiner said to be in attendance.

A JetBlue spokesperson said: "On Monday evening, January 6, at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLHIA), two individuals were found in the landing gear compartment of one of our aircraft during the routine post-flight maintenance inspection.

"Tragically, both individuals were deceased.

"At this time, the identities of the individuals and the circumstances surrounding how they accessed the aircraft remain under investigation.

"This is a heartbreaking situation, and we are committed to working closely with authorities to support their efforts to understand how this occurred."

Flights landing and departing Fort Lauderdale airport have not been affected.

It comes after a similar incident occurred in Hawaii on Christmas Eve.

A dead body was found in the wheel well of a United Airlines plane which arrived in Kahului airport from Chicago.

A United Airlines spokesperson said it was unknown how the person had gained access.