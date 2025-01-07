Mystery as two people found dead inside landing gear of JetBlue plane after arriving in Florida

7 January 2025, 12:12 | Updated: 7 January 2025, 13:00

The bodies were discovered at Fort Lauderdale airport
The bodies were discovered at Fort Lauderdale airport. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Two dead bodies have been discovered inside the landing gear of a JetBlue plane after it arrived in Florida.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The bodies were discovered at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International airport in Florida on Monday evening, during a "routine" post-flight maintenance check.

The plane had departed from JFK Airport in New York just before 8pm, according to tracking data. It landed in Fort Lauderdale three hours later.

Officials are now looking into how the individuals ended up there, with Broward County sheriff’s deputies and a medical examiner said to be in attendance.

Read more: Nigel Farage tells LBC he doesn't want 'war' with Elon Musk and he plans to 'mend fences' at Trump's inauguration

Read more: Former Harrow schoolboy died after diving into water following heavy drinking session with friend

A JetBlue spokesperson said: "On Monday evening, January 6, at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLHIA), two individuals were found in the landing gear compartment of one of our aircraft during the routine post-flight maintenance inspection.

"Tragically, both individuals were deceased.

"At this time, the identities of the individuals and the circumstances surrounding how they accessed the aircraft remain under investigation.

"This is a heartbreaking situation, and we are committed to working closely with authorities to support their efforts to understand how this occurred."

Flights landing and departing Fort Lauderdale airport have not been affected.

It comes after a similar incident occurred in Hawaii on Christmas Eve.

A dead body was found in the wheel well of a United Airlines plane which arrived in Kahului airport from Chicago.

A United Airlines spokesperson said it was unknown how the person had gained access.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Insp Charles Ehikioya is accused of sending racist and sexist messages in a WhatsApp group

Head of Met's Black Police Association accused of sending 'clearly racist' WhatsApps mocking origins of Covid

French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

France marks 10 years since deadly Charlie Hebdo attacks

A Qatar Airways plane, a first international commercial flight since the fall of former Syrian president Bashar Assad, lands at Damascus international airport arriving from Qatar

First commercial flight since fall of Assad lands in Syria’s capital

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago

Trump’s Ukraine envoy has postponed planned trip to Kyiv, says top diplomat

x

Exact date snow to hit as Arctic blast sweeps London and Southern England - as traffic and travel disruption expected

Frank Gervasi rescued his friend Emmarae

Hero father rescues daughter, 14, from month-long 'sex-trafficking' hell in Taken-style plot, as 65-year-old arrested

Exclusive
Hive Cafe Vandalism Attack

‘Police are Failing Us’: Charity cafe suffers £75k damage following three Christmas attacks

Former far-right National Front party leader Jean-Marie Le Pen clenches his fist at the statue of Joan of Arc in Pari

French far-right leader Jean-Marie Le Pen dies at 96

Justin Trudeau speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Toronto

Who will replace Justin Trudeau as prime minister of Canada?

Craig Peters will serve as CEO of the combined business (Alamy)

Shutterstock and Getty Images to join and become huge visual content company

Founder of the Front national (FN) far-right party Jean-Marie Le Pen has died

French far-right politician Jean-Marie Le Pen dies aged 96

China Nepal Earthquake

Earthquake kills at least 95 people in western China near Mount Everest

A man mourns over the bodies of two members of Abeid family who were killed in the Israeli bombardment in Maghazi, central Gaza Strip, at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah

Israel’s military launches wave of raids across occupied West Bank

Exclusive
'I will educate America on who Tommy Robinson actually is', says Nigel Farage.

Farage vows to 'educate US on who Tommy Robinson actually is' amid claims far-right activist is 'political prisoner'

A TV screen shows an image of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol as supporters stage a rally to oppose his impeachment near the presidential residence in Seoul, South Korea

South Korean agency receives new warrant to detain impeached President Yoon

Exclusive
Nigel Farage and Kemi Badenoch clashed over membership figures on Boxing Day.

Nigel Farage confirms he won't sue Kemi Badenoch over membership row - but reveals how he plans to hit back

Latest News

See more Latest News

Critical incidents have been declared at Royal Liverpool University Hospital (bottom right) and Derriford Hospital in Plymouth among others

Critical incident declared at five hospitals due to 'exceptionally high flu cases' with patients facing 50 hour waits
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during an appearance on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show

Nigel Farage defends Musk's 'rape genocide apologist' comments on Jess Phillips as 'not beyond the line'
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during an appearance on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show, at the Global Studios in London. Picture date: Tuesday January 7, 2025.

Nigel Farage pledges to launch Reform's own inquiry into grooming gangs scandal

Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew reported to police for 'using fake name', as fresh royal row erupts

Nigel Farage has told LBC he has "no desire to go to war with Elon Musk".

Nigel Farage tells LBC he doesn't want 'war' with Elon Musk and he plans to 'mend fences' at Trump's inauguration
Sir Keir Starmer's comments have sparked a furious backlash

Sir Keir Starmer sparks backlash after blaming 'far-Right' for outrage over lack of grooming gang inquiry
Henry Keith

Former Harrow schoolboy died after diving into water following heavy drinking session with friend
Donald Trump was thwarted in his bid to indefinitely postpone this week's sentencing

Donald Trump loses latest bid to halt sentencing in hush money case ahead of inauguration

Rescue workers stand around a coal mine where at least nine workers are trapped in the Dimapur Hasao district in the north-eastern state of Assam, India

At least nine miners trapped in India coal mine

North Korea

North Korea says it tested hypersonic intermediate range missile

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle and her father are estranged.

Meghan's father Thomas Markle opens up about relationship with the Duchess of Sussex

Inside source claims George is set to attend Marlborough College.

Prince George 'set to attend' the same £59,000-per-year school as Princess Kate

A British citizen was among the victims of the New Orleans attack

William and Kate pay tribute to Brit killed in New Orleans terror attack as he's named as former royal nanny's stepson

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News