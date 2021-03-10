UK to be lashed by 70mph winds and heavy rain amid two-day weather warning

Waves crash against the sea wall along Clarence Esplanade in Southsea, Hampshire, on Wednesday. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Forecasters have issued a weather warning across the whole of England and Wales over two days, with winds of up to 70mph and heavy showers expected.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind is in force from 9pm on Wednesday until 3pm on Thursday.

The weather could cause delays to transport and short-term loss of power and other services.

The Met Office said: "Strong and gusty winds are likely to develop on Wednesday evening and continue into Thursday across England and Wales.

"Gusts of 50-55 mph are possible inland, especially close to showers.

"Gusts may reach 60-70mph on coasts and hills, especially in the west, before gradually easing on Thursday afternoon."

The RNLI has said there is a "severe safety risk" caused by the wind and urged people to be cautious if visiting exposed cliffs, seafronts or piers.

The charity’s head of water safety Gareth Morrison said: "We would encourage everyone to follow the latest Government guidelines on what they are able to do and where they are able to go during lockdown, but for anyone visiting a coastal area please understand the risks to be as safe as possible and not put unnecessary strain on front line services.

"In a normal year around 150 people lose their lives at the coast and we know that more than half of those never intended to be in the water.

"So, whether you are walking, running or cycling at the coast, please be extra responsible and avoid taking unnecessary risks or entering the water.

"In particular, we ask people to stay well back from stormy, wintry seas and cliff edges, check tide times before you go, take a phone with you, and call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard if you or someone else is in trouble."

The weather is expected to be brighter on Friday and Saturday, with scattered showers accompanied by spells of sunshine.