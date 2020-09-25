UK national debt hits record £2.024 trillion

25 September 2020, 07:33

The UK's national debt has risen by nearly £250bn in a year
The UK's national debt has risen by nearly £250bn in a year. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The UK's national debt hit a record £2.024 trillion at the end of August according to new data from the Office for National Statistics.

It represents a rise of £249.5 billion compared to the same time last year. The national debt hit £2 trillion for the first time ever in August.

Borrowing was pushed up to 101.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) after the public sector borrowed around £35.9 billion in August.

Analysts had predicted that borrowing would hit £38 billion in August, according to an average taken by Pantheon Macroeconomics.

National debt passed £2 trillion for the first time in history in July as the Government throws billions at offsetting the economic chaos caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

Read more: Rishi to the rescue, but who's picking up the tab?

Read more: Many on furlough likely to lose jobs, IFS warns

Latest News

See more Latest News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Seoul: North Korea’s Kim Jong Un apologises over death of official
Cardiff could be the latest place to be placed under local lockdown

Cardiff 'could be placed under local lockdown'

Questions remain over who will pay Rishi Sunak's bill

Rishi to the rescue, but who's picking up the tab?

Germany Russia Navalny

Alexei Navalny’s apartment ‘seized while he was in coma’

Supreme Court Ginsburg

Trump booed while paying respects to Ginsburg

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pay respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at the Supreme Court

Donald Trump pays respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak is set to address MPs in the Commons later today

Coronavirus: What time is the chancellor's statement today?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will speak in the Commons tomorrow

Is the furlough scheme going to be extended by Chancellor Rishi Sunak?
It has been six months since the UK was put into coronavirus lockdown

Lockdown: Six months on, what are the key events in UK's Covid-19 fight?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller tells Iain Dale: "I've built a business over a decade and Rishi Sunak has decided I'm not viable"

"I've built a business over a decade and Rishi Sunak now decides I'm not viable"
Caller affected "horrifically" by Rishi Sunak's new job scheme

Caller affected "horrifically" by Rishi Sunak's new job scheme
Eddie Mair questions Treasury Select Committee Chair on Sunak's new job scheme which was detailed today

Eddie Mair challenges Treasury Select Committee Chair on Sunak's new job scheme
"The maths doesn't work in Chancellor's new job scheme," says LBC's Matthew Thompson

"The maths doesn't work in Chancellor's new job scheme"

Ms Eshalomi told LBC the Government needed to give clarity on which buildings need EWS forms.

Cladding Scandal: Labour MP challenges Government over EWS1 form
The Labour leader normally gets six questions for the Prime Minister

Keir Starmer reveals his seventh question to Boris Johnson at PMQs

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London