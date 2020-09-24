Chancellor's job package: Many on furlough likely to lose jobs, IFS warns

24 September 2020, 12:42 | Updated: 24 September 2020, 12:57

The Chancellor today unveiled measures to stave off job losses ahead of Christmas including a scheme that will keep workers in their jobs on full pay while only working a third of their normal hours.

Under Rishi Sunak's new 'Job Support Scheme', businesses and the Government will pay two thirds of the wages of people in 'viable jobs' who are working fewer hours (at least a third) due to the coronavirus downturn.

Mr Sunak also extended a 15 per cent cut to VAT until the end of March 2021 with employers given the option of repaying their VAT bills over 11 repayments, with no interest.

After the announcement, Institute for Fiscal Studies director Paul Johnson posted online: "This is a v big change from furlough. Less generous. Only open to those who are working a third of normal hours.

"Understandable given need to adapt as economy changes. Can't pay all wages forever. But a lot on furlough now likely to lose their job."

Mr Sunak told the Commons: "Our economy is now likely to undergo a more permanent adjustment. The sources of our economic growth and the kinds of jobs we create will adapt and evolve to the new normal.

"And our plan needs to adapt and evolve in response. Above all, we need to face up to the trade offs and hard choices coronavirus presents and there has been no harder choice than to end the furlough scheme.

Rishi Sunak's jobs package was described as 'less generous' than furlough
Rishi Sunak's jobs package was described as 'less generous' than furlough. Picture: PA

"The furlough was the right policy at the time we introduced it, it provided immediate short-term protection for millions of jobs through a period of acute crisis.

"But as the economy re-opens it is fundamentally wrong to hold people in jobs that only exist inside the furlough."

He said the scheme will cover "two-thirds of the pay they have lost by reducing their working hours".

"The Jobs Support Scheme is built on three principles," he said.

"First, it will support viable jobs. To make sure of that employees must work at least a third of their normal hours and be paid for that work as normal by their employer. The Government, together with employers, will then increase those people's wages covering two-thirds of the pay they have lost by reducing their working hours, and the employee will keep their job.

"Second, we will target support at firms who need it the most. All small and medium-sized businesses are eligible but larger businesses only when their turnover has fallen through the crisis.

"Third, it will be open to employers across the United Kingdom, even if they have not previously used the furlough scheme.

It begins on November 1 and will be in place for six months. The existing furlough scheme ends on October 31.

Employers retaining furloughed staff on shorter hours can claim both the Jobs Support Scheme and the Jobs Retention bonus, Mr Sunak said.

He also announced that the temporary reduction of VAT rates from 20% to 5% will remain in place until 31 March 2021.

This story is being updated

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joshua Wong

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong arrested over ‘unauthorised assembly’
Trump

Trump again refuses to commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses election
Sandro Botticelli’s 15th-century painting, Young Man Holding a Roundel, is displayed at Sotheby’s

Botticelli painting expected to fetch more than £60m at auction
A charity has warned of children rejecting meals over Covid-19 fears

Children 'refusing to eat over Covid-19 fear,' charity warns

A whale in the water

More pilot whales rescued from Australia’s worst mass beaching
Matt Hancock has warned against casual sex due to the risk of transmitting coronavirus

Matt Hancock warns over casual sex Covid-19 risk

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak is set to address MPs in the Commons later today

Coronavirus: What time is the chancellor's statement today?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will speak in the Commons tomorrow

Is the furlough scheme going to be extended by Chancellor Rishi Sunak?
It has been six months since the UK was put into coronavirus lockdown

Lockdown: Six months on, what are the key events in UK's Covid-19 fight?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Labour leader normally gets six questions for the Prime Minister

Keir Starmer reveals his seventh question to Boris Johnson at PMQs
A hygiene expert has told LBC listeners how to keep their home Covid safe

Home hygiene expert explains how to keep your house Covid safe
Welsh First Minister explains to James O'Brien why Wales' test and trace works

Welsh First Minister explains to James O'Brien why Wales' test and trace works
Iain Dale's Cross Question: 23 September 2020 - LBC

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Again

James O'Brien's instant review of PMQs

James O'Brien's instant reaction to "surreal" moment in PMQs

Former police chief blasts PM's "mind-boggling, thoughtless" choice to put military on the streets

Former police chief blasts PM's "mind-boggling, thoughtless" choice to put military on the streets

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London