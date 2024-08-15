‘Keyboard warrior’ who wrote Facebook post calling for mosque to be blown up jailed

15 August 2024

Julie Sweeney has been jailed after admitting hate related communications
Julie Sweeney has been jailed after admitting hate related communications. Picture: Chesire Police

By Flaminia Luck

A 53-year-old woman has been sentenced to 15 months after encouraging people to blow up a mosque with people inside.

Julie Sweeney from Cheshire made the comments in a local community Facebook group from her home in Church Lawton, which was later reported to the police.

She pleaded guilty to sending a communication to convey a threat of death or serious harm.

More than 1,000 arrests have been made in connection with the recent nationwide unrest - with the figure now standing at 1,024.

A total of 372 adults have now been charged in connection with the recent disorder, as well as at least 65 people under the age of 18.

Violent disorder was sparked following the killing of three girls in Southport.

So far, 69 adults have been sentenced, with 64 having been jailed.

Riot police defend a Mosque in Sunderland as Far-right activists hold an Enough is Enough protest
Riot police defend a Mosque in Sunderland as Far-right activists hold an Enough is Enough protest. Picture: Getty

On Monday 5 August, Cheshire Police received a complaint in relation to the hateful tone of a message which had been posted in the community group in the Kidsgrove area.

Sweeney was subsequently identified from her online profile and arrested.

She was later charged with the offence.

Sweeney, of Lawtongate Estate, Church Lawton, appeared at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday 14 August.

There have been 61 arrests with 22 charged, and three convicted on charges of violent disorder amidst riots in Hull
There have been 61 arrests with 22 charged, and three convicted on charges of violent disorder amidst riots in Hull. Picture: Alamy

'Nowhere to hide'

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: “Since the start of the recent disorder in other areas of the UK, we have been clear that we will not tolerate this kind of behaviour in Cheshire, including those who post abusive and threatening messages online.

“People may think that posting hateful messages on social media, instead of engaging in this sort of behaviour in person, offers them some sort of anonymity. But this could not be further from the truth.

“As this case demonstrates, there is nowhere to hide.

"If you choose to engage in this behaviour, whether in person or online, we will find you and you will be held responsible.”

