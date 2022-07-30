Brits face 'muggy' tropical weather as 29C heat and torrential rain hit UK

30 July 2022

Brits will experience "muggy" conditions
Brits will experience "muggy" conditions. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Tropical weather will hit the UK in the coming days with "muggy" conditions bringing a mixture of 29C heat and rain for Brits.

Heavy showers moving in from the Atlantic are set to lash parts of the country over the weekend, while southern and eastern areas will be hot and humid, forecasters said.

The mixture of conditions means both sunglasses and umbrellas will be at the ready for Brits across the country.

Thunderstorms are also expected to rumble on before temperatures push into the high 20s from Monday.

It comes as the first hosepipe ban has been imposed for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight amid concerns of an incoming drought throughout August.

The UK has seen one of the driest years for a century, alongside record-breaking temperatures this summer.

Met Office spokesman Tom Morgan said: "The main theme over the coming days will be wet weather, in stark contrast to the rest of July.

"Many areas will be very warm and humid with plenty of cloud around, even overnight, with temperatures as high as 20C in the early hours, meaning uncomfortable evenings for sleeping are in store.

"The odd rumble of thunder may be heard in isolated areas, and it's going to be pretty muggy and humid, typical of conditions seen in tropical countries.

"Temperatures could climb as high as 29C during the day in southern areas, but it's going to feel uncomfortable and clammy."

He said "moist" air will push in from the south-west in the Atlantic, where sea temperatures are above average.

Northern, central and western areas could see as much as 30 to 40mm of rain across Monday and Tuesday but "nothing too disruptive" and "useful for farmers and gardeners".

Mr Morgan went on to say that it will be a "week of two halves", with fresher and drier weather from Wednesday.

He added: "The rain will clear and a less messy picture will start to emerge, with conditions calmer and temperatures in the low 20s."

