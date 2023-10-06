'Danger to life' warning for Brits as heavy rain set to drench parts of the UK in washout weekend

6 October 2023, 13:21

This weekend will be wet for some
This weekend will be wet for some. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Forecasters have issued a "danger to life" warning for parts of the UK this weekend because of heavy rain for some.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Amber weather warnings are in place for parts of central Scotland on Saturday and Sunday.

The Met Office said that "prolonged heavy rain" was expected to cause "widespread disruption". Homes and businesses could be flooded and damaged, with danger to life from fast floodwater, the forecasters said.

Trains and buses could be cancelled and delayed, flooding could force road closures and make for difficult driving conditions elsewhere.

Some communities could be "cut off" and there could be power cuts, according to the Met Office.

Read more: Exact date 'unseasonably warm' October weather will end as Met Office issues fresh forecast

Read more: Exact date Indian Summer to hit as October could be 'hottest ever'

The UK is set to be rainy for some this weekend
The UK is set to be rainy for some this weekend. Picture: Alamy

A wider area of Scotland also has a milder, yellow, warning for rain over the weekend. Manchester will also be very wet.

The wet weather over the weekend in Scotland and Manchester comes in contrast to the over-20C temperatures and sunny skies expected for London and the south-east.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Rain is expected to develop across many parts of Scotland during Friday afternoon but is likely to persist through much of Saturday into Sunday morning before gradually easing.

But much of the south-east will be warm and sunny
But much of the south-east will be warm and sunny. Picture: Alamy

"There remains some uncertainty in the longevity and amount of rainfall, particularly across northeast Scotland and eastern portions of the Central Belt.

"However, there is an increasing likelihood of some low lying areas seeing 50-75 mm of rain whilst over higher ground 100-150 mm is possible, perhaps in excess of this in a few locations across western Scotland."

It comes as forecast from the Met Office predicts it could reach as high as 27C in parts of London and the south east.

“The jet stream is going to push its way northwards ahead of the weekend, allowing for some very warm air to come in from the south,” the Met Office's meteorologist Alex Burkill said.

“As we go into the weekend frontal systems will remain trailing across Scotland as this warm air moves into the south.

“By Sunday, it’ll be a more widely dry and sunny day for many. Highs of around 26C or even 27C in isolated spots are possible,” Mr Burkill added.

The warmer weather is likely to end as we approach the end of the month into November.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Missile strike in Kharkiv

Boy and grandmother killed and dozens hurt as Russian rocket strikes Kharkiv

Gavin Plumb appeared in court on Friday

Thirty five-stone security guard contacted US hitman in 'plot to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby', court hears

Waitrose is no longer the most expensive supermarket in the UK, Which? analysis has found

'Entirely false and insulting': Row breaks out after Waitrose unseated as most expensive supermarket in UK

Narges Mohammadi

Jailed women’s rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi is awarded Nobel Peace Prize

Syria

Funerals held in Syria for dozens of victims of attack on military ceremony

Rebecca Loos has broken her silence

Rebecca Loos breaks silence after David and Victoria Beckham address controversy surrounding alleged affair

Israel Museum

American tourist arrested after attacking Roman statues in Jerusalem museum

A man has been charged over an alleged plot to kidnap Holly Willoughby

This Morning stars and ITV send their support as man, 36, charged over Holly Willoughby ‘murder and kidnap’ plot

Keir Starmer and new Labour MP Michael Shanks

Triumphant Keir Starmer says Labour "blew the doors off" as he celebrates Scottish by-election win

Bus crushed by tree fall

Six die as heavy rain causes mudslides and tree falls in Sri Lanka

Police at the scene on Friday

Man shot dead on the street minutes away from Prince George and Prince Charlotte's old school, as police hunt killer

India Sikkim Floods

Overflow of lake that led to dozens of deaths had been feared ‘for years’

The cows rampaged through the back garden in Biggleswade

Stampeding cows seen trampling down garden fence, as locals say herd is out of control after attack on dog walkers

A man has been charged over an alleged plot to kidnap and kill Holly Willoughby

Man, 36, charged over plot to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby

Narges Mohammadi

Iranian women’s rights activist Narges Mohammadi awarded Nobel Peace Prize

Exclusive
Viagra targeted by thieves

Viagra and contraceptive pills targeted amid shoplifting surge

Latest News

See more Latest News

Labour plan to introduce supervised toothbrushing in schools

Labour unveils £111million plan to introduce supervised toothbrushing in schools

Humpback whale

Whales and dolphins face major threat from climate change – pioneering study

Harry Redknapp has had his say on the Kevin Keegan row

Harry Redknapp says TV football bosses feel they 'have to have a woman on', as Kevin Keegan sparks punditry row
Paedophile DJ Chris Denning died in prison last year

Paedophile Radio 1 DJ Chris Denning dies in prison aged 81

Bears in cage

No fairy tale ending as three bears that holed up in factory are captured

Putin said Prigozhin may have been high or drunk during crash

Putin says 'high or drunk' Wagner boss Prigozhin was killed when a grenade exploded on plane
Sir Keir Starmer hailed the "seismic result" as Michael Shanks was elected as the new MP for the constituency

Sir Keir Starmer hails 'seismic result' as Labour wins Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election
Return To Nature Funeral Home

Funeral home offering ‘green burials’ without coffins under investigation

The assaults are said to have taken place in Richmond Grove

Pensioners, both aged 72, raped and sexually assaulted at care home, as 64-year-old man charged
A 36-year-old man has been arrested over an alleged plot to kidnap Holly Willoughby

How man, 36, who allegedly plotted to kidnap Holly Willoughby was snared

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate celebrates during game of wheelchair rugby bur was "worried about her finger"

Kate suffers another hand injury weeks after damaging her fingers in trampoline accident

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is reportedly going to help him pay for repairs to the royal lodge

Fergie 'to bankroll Prince Andrew’s efforts to stay in Royal Lodge'

The King 'privately believes' his younger brother's stay won't be 'long-term', it has been claimed.

Prince Andrew has no ‘chance’ of remaining in Royal Lodge long-term despite claims he was granted ‘indefinite’ stay

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien on the challenge HS2 scrappage poses to Labour.

‘How much can Rishi Sunak knock down before Keir Starmer becomes Prime Minister?, asks James O’Brien
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: England's crippling housing crisis is a widespread problem - but still Rishi Sunak remains silent
'Absolutely nothing': Caller criticises Rishi Sunak for not mentioning housing and social care in his speech

'Absolutely nothing': Caller criticises Rishi Sunak for not mentioning housing and social care in his speech
Shelagh condemns PM's comments on 'dignity' of the elderly.

'He painted a picture of a Britain that the Conservatives meant to build...': Shelagh Fogarty condemns PM's suggestion that elderly have 'dignity'
James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak is like an 'incontinent cat': James O'Brien slams Tories ahead of PM's Party Conference speech
Shelagh Fogarty on Jenrick

'We're full aren't we?': Shelagh questions Robert Jenrick's motive behind encouraging Brits to increase birth rate
Caller believes that the MP's comments are her "pandering to white audience".

Kemi Badenoch is ‘pandering to a largely white audience’, says this caller after the Business Secretary’s comments
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Could the Conservatives pull off a miracle and win another general election?

Shelagh talks to caller Serena

Caller admits to Shelagh Fogarty she felt 'inadequate' for claiming benefits while caring for her disabled son
JoB and Jeremy Hunt

Navy veteran deeply hurt by Jeremy Hunt's plans to clamp down on benefit claimants

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit