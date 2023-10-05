Exact date 'unseasonably warm' October weather will end as Met Office issues fresh forecast

It could reach as high as 27C this weekend. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Parts of the UK will be treated to "unseasonably warm" weather this October, the Met Office has said.

The latest forecast from the Met Office predicts it could reach as high as 27C in some parts of the UK this weekend, including in parts of London and the south east.

“The jet stream is going to push its way northwards ahead of the weekend, allowing for some very warm air to come in from the south,” the Met Office's meteorologist Alex Burkill said.

“As we go into the weekend frontal systems will remain trailing across Scotland as this warm air moves into the south.”

It's going to be an unseasonably warm October. Picture: Alamy

“By Sunday, it’ll be a more widely dry and sunny day for many. Highs of around 26C or even 27C in isolated spots are possible,” Mr Burkill added.

It comes after it was revealed September was the warmest month on record, according to the EU climate service.

Last month was 0.93C warmer than the average September temperature between 1991-2020 - 0.5C hotter than the previous record set three years ago.

The unseasonably warm weather will continue well into October, too.

UK Basks In Late Summer Sunshine. Picture: Getty

The Met Office's long range forecast reads: "Later in the period there is a possibility that longer settled periods may develop, along with an enhanced risk of overnight fog.

"Temperatures likely milder than average overall with reduced risk of overnight frost."

That means the warmer weather is likely to end as we approach the end of the month into November.