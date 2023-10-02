Hotter than Ibiza! Britain to bask in October heatwave this weekend with temperatures as high as 27C

It is going to be as hot as Ibiza in the UK this weekend. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Parts of the UK will be as hot as Ibiza later this week as temperatures are expected to soar to 27C.

The Met Office has already predicted October could be as warmer than average, continuing the trend of Brits experiencing a late summer, after the hottest day of the year was recorded in September.

The warmer-than-usual temperatures will continue well into October, with highs of 27C predicted on both Saturday and Sunday in London, according to Apple weather.

After hovering around 18C throughout this week, temperatures will start to creep up on Friday, when it will peak at 22C.

Brits will be basking in the October sunshine this weekend. Picture: Getty

It will then soar to 27C on Saturday and Sunday, with plenty of blue skies and sunshine predicted, making the capital as hot as Marbella and Ibiza.

The warm weather will continue into next week, with highs of 24C predicted on Monday, October 9, in London.

Elsewhere, temperatures are expected to reach 23C in Birmingham and parts of the north west over the weekend.

While it is more difficult to predict temperatures towards the end of the month, on the whole, it is expected to remain warm towards the end of October.

According to the Met Office's long range forecast, which runs from October 16 to October 31, it is likely to be warmer and drier than usual in the north west of England.

It will be 27C in both London and Ibiza this weekend. Picture: Alamy

The forecast continues: "However, some more unsettled weather is also possible with south-eastern areas likely see more rainfall than usual for late October.

"Temperatures in general are expected to remain above average, with some mild nights also likely, though it could feel chilly in any clear and settled overnight conditions, with occasional mist and fog patches and touches of ground frost possible."