UK weather: Warnings issued as gale-force winds and heavy rain forecast

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind across England and Wales on Wednesday and Thursday this week. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

The sunny spring weather much of the UK has enjoyed for the last few weeks has come to an end, with forecasters predicting stormy conditions bringing heavy rain and winds of up to 75mph.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind for England and Wales from Wednesday evening which it says could lead to some short-term loss of power and delays to transport.

"Strong winds accompanied by heavy and blustery showers may bring some disruption to England and Wales," the forecasters warn.

Those who need to travel on Wednesday are being urged to take extra care, with the Met Office suggesting "delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges" should be expected, as well as "delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport".

It said "some short-term loss of power and other services" is possible, while some bus and train services could be affected, with some journeys taking longer.

The jet stream will push across the UK turning things unsettled. A series of low pressure systems will bring wet and windy weather from midweek 💨🌧️⚠️#WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/luFkF6nbIt — Met Office (@metoffice) March 8, 2021

However, it will be Scotland that will feel the force fo the stormy weather first, with those in the northwest of the country experiencing strong gusts of up to 75mph from Tuesday evening.

Rain will also move in from the north west, the Met Office suggest, affecting Scotland and Northern Ireland at first before sinking further south into England and Wales on Wednesday.

Wind warnings are in place for northwest Scotland on Tuesday (left), with warnings in place on Wednesday and Thursday for England and Wales (right). Picture: Met Office

Chief Meteorologist Andy Page, said: “After the recent settled spell the weather will turn more unsettled this week with strong winds and rain.

"Yellow weather warnings for wind are in force. The second of two areas of low pressure is likely to bring the most widespread strong winds, with gusts of 55mph widely across England and Wales later on Wednesday and Thursday, with gusts up to 70mph in exposed western locations.”

Brits will need to dig out their umbrellas as wet and windy weather hits this week. Picture: PA

Ahead of the stormy weather, Monday evening is expected to be a dry evening for most, giving way to some frost overnight, before heavy cloud brings rain to many areas in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The unsettled weather is likely to settle down by the middle of next week, forecasters say.