UK weather: Potential floods for south of England as Met Office issues thunder warning

2 August 2021, 12:33

Flooding could be on the way for the south of England.
Flooding could be on the way for the south of England. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Potential flooding could be on the way for parts of the UK, following weather warnings from the Met Office.

A yellow weather warning was issued for Monday across the south of England and Wales until 11pm.

Heavy showers, torrential downpours and thunderstorms are expected as the weather takes another turn for the worse.

As a result, there is a chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, with floodwater damage, lightning strikes, hail and strong winds.

Along with the chance of flooding, the Met Office has warned that there could also be travel disruptions.

They suggested sudden flooding could lead to road closures or delays to train and bus services.

"Parts of the Isle of Wight have already seen impacts from this due to flooding with reports of up to 120mm of rain near Ventor," the Met Office tweeted.

Read more: Gov announces huge spending in flood defences as storms batter UK

Read more: Flooding forces Whipps Cross Hospital to cancel surgeries - with more rain on way

It comes after flash flooding saw parts of London under water in recent weeks.

Some hospitals were forced to close, while the London Fire Brigade said it had received 300 calls in just a few hours.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan labelled the change in weather as a stark reminder that "the dangers of climate change are now moving closer to home".

There have also been floods across Europe, resulting in a growing death toll.

Read more: Lake Como: Dozens rescued as mudslides, hail and flooding cause widespread destruction

The government recently announced extra funding for flood prevention schemes across the UK, in a bid to protect 336,000 properties by 2027.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said: "Flooding has a devastating impact on people's lives and that's why we're strengthening our guidance to ensure the measures are in place to protect our homes and businesses from the risk of flooding.

"Our planning reforms will ensure that communities across the country know that future developments will be safe from floods.

"This new guidance will help local communities become more flood resilient by providing local authorities with the right tools to consider how flood risk can be prevented when planning for new homes."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Xing, a shop owner at Yubei Agricultural and Aquatic Products World, walks in floodwaters at the market in Xinxiang in central China’s Henan Province (Dake Kang/AP)

Death toll in central China floods now exceeds 300

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya (AP)

Poland grants humanitarian visa to Belarus Olympic sprinter

The South has been warned off holding drills with the US

South Korea warned not to hold military drills with US amid tensions with the North
A male giant panda sleeps high in a tree in his enclosure at the Bifengxia Panda Centre near the city of Ya’an in Sichuan Province, China (Chris Ison/PA)

French zoo celebrates birth of twin giant panda cubs

Israel’s prime minister Naftali Bennett (Sebastian Scheiner/AP)

Israel’s new coalition proposes first budget for country since 2018
Police have asked for information about the tragedy

Bridgend: Tributes paid to 'funny and kind' five-year-old boy found dead in a river

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Camilla Tominey's moving experience of suffering miscarriage

Camilla Tominey's moving experience of suffering miscarriage

'I nearly didn't vote for Sadiq Khan because he drops his Gs,' caller confesses

'I nearly didn't vote for Sadiq Khan because he drops his Gs,' caller confesses
UK 'unlikely' to ever return to Covid-19 lockdown, professor confirms

UK 'unlikely' to ever return to Covid-19 lockdown, professor suggests
Digby Jones tells LBC: I object strongly to Alex Scott playing the 'class card' in twitter row

Digby Jones tells LBC: I object to Alex Scott playing 'class card' in twitter row
Maajid Nawaz calls for legalisation of cannabis to 'reimagine' drug problem

Maajid Nawaz calls for legalisation of cannabis to 'reimagine' drug problem
Ed Davey: Government should pay young people to get Covid jab

Sir Ed Davey: Government should pay young people to get Covid jab

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London