Lake Como: Dozens rescued as mudslides, hail and flooding cause widespread destruction

28 July 2021, 10:25

hunderstorms with heavy rain have caused some devastation in northern Italy, with debris washing up in the city of Cernobbio.
hunderstorms with heavy rain have caused some devastation in northern Italy, with debris washing up in the city of Cernobbio. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

Rescues and evacuations have been carried out in northern Italy, after towns around the famous Lake Como were hit by mudslides and flooding.

Firefighters carried out more than 60 rescues after storms wreaked havoc around the picturesque lake ringed by mountains.

No deaths or injuries were reported, but videos showed cars floating away as streets turned into rivers and mudslides barrelled through towns.

It follows storms further south on Monday near the city of Bologna, which saw windscreens shattered as hailstones the size of tennis balls fell onto a major road.

#Downburst e #grandine di grosse dimensioni oggi pomeriggio ad Alseno (PC) Ingenti i danni causati dal forte temporale⚡️

Posted by Centro Meteo Emilia Romagna on Monday, July 26, 2021

Brienno, on Lake Como's western shore, was the hardest hit town, with 50 residents trapped in their home when a landslide caused a gas leak.

Read more: Deluges swamp parts of London and force hospitals to close

Read more: More thunderstorms set to batter UK as 80mm of rain predicted

An apartment building in Cernobbio was also evacuated after it was threatened with flooding.

Meanwhile, mudslides cut off a multiple elderly people and their carers, who had to be rescued by firefighters.

The extreme weather in northern Italy follows the deadly flooding in central Europe, China and India.

The devastating floods killed over 180 people in Germany and Belgium alone, after rapidly rising water caused houses to be washed away.

Read more: Europe flooding death toll passes 180

Italian agricultural lobby group Coldiretti said the country was experiencing "the consequences of climate change, with a trend toward tropicalisation and the multiplication of extreme events."

They estimate over 14 billion euros (£12 billion) of damage has been caused over the last decade to agriculture production, buildings and infrastructure because of climate change-provoked events like flooding and landslides.

Cernobbio

Posted by Adriano Casartelli on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Its analysis found hailstorms are occurring at the rate of 11 a day this summer, with 386 so far this year.

This is up from a few dozen in 2015, a rate that grew to 92 in 2018 and 198 in 2019.

"The dimension of the hailstones also has changed, growing considerably in the last years with real ice blocks falling from the sky - even bigger than tennis balls," the group said.

Hail can wipe out entire fields or orchards, with Coldiretti blaming "this crazy climate" for a 40% drop in peach and apricot harvests and a 50% drop in nectarines.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus outbreak Japan

Tokyo sets another virus record days after Olympics begin

Over 3,000 daily Covid cases have been recorded in Tokyo for the first time, as the Olympic Games continue despite surging cases.

Tokyo daily Covid cases top 3,000 for first time as virus surges during Olympics
Police tape is seen at a lock-downed apartment building in the south western suburb of Blacktown in Sydney (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)

Sydney to remain in lockdown as cluster grows

Simone Biles has pulled out from her second event at Tokyo 2020 citing the need to focus on her mental health.

Simone Biles: Gymnast star pulls out of second Olympic final to 'focus on mental health'
A quarter of Brits have not shared a hug in over a year.

One in four adults not been hugged since pandemic began, survey finds
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told LBC's Nick Ferrari that there was more Sadiq Khan could do to tackle knife crime in London.

PM to Sadiq Khan: More could be done to fight knife crime in London

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Prime Minister was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Boris Johnson claims the press won't be "muzzled" by Official Secrets review
Boris Johnson refuses to say if Cressida Dick is 'right' for Met Commissioner

Boris Johnson refuses to say if Cressida Dick is 'right' for Met Commissioner
EasyJet chief calls for 'amber plus' list to be axed as it 'does not follow science'

EasyJet chief condemns PM's Covid travel policy as it 'does not follow science'
The inquiry said the south London council had allowed violence and sexual assault to flourish in its children’s residential homes

Lambeth report: Survivors' group founder reacts to London council child abuse inquiry
Lambeth child abuse scandal: Ex-Council Leader 'absolutely horrified' by report

Lambeth child abuse scandal: Ex-Council Leader 'absolutely horrified' by report
NI protocol not 'as simple as was stated' by Boris Johnson, Shaun Bailey confesses

NI protocol not 'as simple as was stated' by Boris Johnson, Shaun Bailey confesses

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London