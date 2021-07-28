Lake Como: Dozens rescued as mudslides, hail and flooding cause widespread destruction

hunderstorms with heavy rain have caused some devastation in northern Italy, with debris washing up in the city of Cernobbio. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

Rescues and evacuations have been carried out in northern Italy, after towns around the famous Lake Como were hit by mudslides and flooding.

Firefighters carried out more than 60 rescues after storms wreaked havoc around the picturesque lake ringed by mountains.

No deaths or injuries were reported, but videos showed cars floating away as streets turned into rivers and mudslides barrelled through towns.

It follows storms further south on Monday near the city of Bologna, which saw windscreens shattered as hailstones the size of tennis balls fell onto a major road.

Crazy, crazy storm in #cernobbio, Italy yesterday. Hail, flash flooding, thunder, lightning…

Streets turning to literal rivers.

And then, because we live on Lake Como surrounded by mountains, it was all gone as fast as it came… 1/2 pic.twitter.com/u3xiNpi5eN — michael taylor (@wordsbymt) July 26, 2021

#Downburst e #grandine di grosse dimensioni oggi pomeriggio ad Alseno (PC) Ingenti i danni causati dal forte temporale⚡️ Posted by Centro Meteo Emilia Romagna on Monday, July 26, 2021

Brienno, on Lake Como's western shore, was the hardest hit town, with 50 residents trapped in their home when a landslide caused a gas leak.

An apartment building in Cernobbio was also evacuated after it was threatened with flooding.

Meanwhile, mudslides cut off a multiple elderly people and their carers, who had to be rescued by firefighters.

After Central Europe, storms and flooding have now moved south of the Alps. This is my hometown, Lake Como pic.twitter.com/YpDzMtf5dP — Marco Antonsich (@marco_antonsich) July 27, 2021

The extreme weather in northern Italy follows the deadly flooding in central Europe, China and India.

The devastating floods killed over 180 people in Germany and Belgium alone, after rapidly rising water caused houses to be washed away.

Italian agricultural lobby group Coldiretti said the country was experiencing "the consequences of climate change, with a trend toward tropicalisation and the multiplication of extreme events."

They estimate over 14 billion euros (£12 billion) of damage has been caused over the last decade to agriculture production, buildings and infrastructure because of climate change-provoked events like flooding and landslides.

Its analysis found hailstorms are occurring at the rate of 11 a day this summer, with 386 so far this year.

This is up from a few dozen in 2015, a rate that grew to 92 in 2018 and 198 in 2019.

"The dimension of the hailstones also has changed, growing considerably in the last years with real ice blocks falling from the sky - even bigger than tennis balls," the group said.

Hail can wipe out entire fields or orchards, with Coldiretti blaming "this crazy climate" for a 40% drop in peach and apricot harvests and a 50% drop in nectarines.