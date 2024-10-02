Exact date rain to end and sunshine to return after 'wettest September in over a century'

Sunshine is set to return after the wet weather of recent weeks. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The UK has been buffeted by rain and windy weather for much of the past two weeks as autumn begins - but the weather is set to get better.

The sun will come out in London on Thursday, mixed with some cloudy weather, according to the Met Office.

Rain will disappear for much of the country on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, before downpours return on Sunday, according to the forecasters.

Temperatures are set to remain in the mid-teens during the daytime across much of the UK.

The Met Office said that Thursday would be "mainly dry with good spells of sunshine, though some patchy cloud and a few isolated light showers around."

They said that the weather would be "feeling warmer with light winds", with a maximum temperature 17 °C.

Residents stop to chat as they make their way to and from their properties along a flooded road in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Alamy

Forecasters said that Friday would have "light winds and some sunshine after early patchy mist and fog.

They said the weekend would start "fine" this weekend then become "wet and windy."

"Temperatures above normal, perhaps locally rather warm."

It comes after the wettest September in over 100 years in some parts of southern England, according to the Met Office.

Workers look out from a takeaway shop after a brook burst its banks in Sileby, near Leicester. Picture: Getty

Large parts of England and Wales were hit with intense downpours at the start of the week and Met Office figures showed ten English counties experienced their wettest September on record.

Regions across England have suffered heavy rain, high winds and flooding in recent weeks, with hundreds of properties and farmland flooded and widespread travel disruption with roads closed and rail services suspended.

England saw 95% above-average rainfall and Wales had 37% more for the month, but Scotland was 37% below average and Northern Ireland was 18% down.