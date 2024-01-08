Snow falls in London as UK temperatures drop to -8C and Met Office issues fresh ice warnings for millions

Snow falling in London and Kent on Monday. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Snow has fallen in London and the south-east, as temperatures drop to freezing and the Met Office issues more warnings for ice.

The Met Office warned on Sunday that snow and ice could cause travel issues on Monday. Forecasters said that it was too early to tell how much snow would fall.

On Monday, forecaters issued a yellow warning for ice across southern England and South Wales, which will last from 3pm on Monday to 3am on Tuesday.

People in London and the south-east woke up to ice and sleet on Monday morning. Snow began to fall in the early afternoon.

Sadiq Khan activated the severe weather measures to protect homeless people amid the snow and ice. London councils and homelessness charities will open additional emergency housing for people who are sleeping rough.

The London mayor said: “As the cold weather returns, we stand ready to help the most vulnerable in our society.

"With temperatures dropping below zero across the capital I’ve activated my Severe Weather Emergency Protocol to make sure anyone seen sleeping rough in these freezing conditions is offered a place in emergency accommodation.

"They will also be offered support to move on to the safe, secure accommodation they need."

Snow has been falling in London. Picture: LBC

Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon said the shift in the weather was driven by cold air from the north and east replacing wet westerly air.

He added that clear conditions and some sunny spells are expected, while 1-2cm of snow could fall on some higher ground such as Dartmoor.

He went on: "It is a cold regime and that theme continues for much of the week

"Temperatures through the week will remain below average for this time of year.

Snow in London. Picture: LBC

"If you do have to travel in icy conditions plan your route, check for delays and road closures.

"If you are driving ... look out for potential hazards and keep your speed down. Using a higher gear may be more appropriate."

Temperatures dipped to -8C at Altnaharra in the Scottish Highlands and temperatures are expected to be lower than average for this time of year for much of the week.

Tuesday night could be even colder with temperatures potentially dropping to -9C in the Scottish Highlands, while daytime temperatures are not expected to top 6C in the south and 8C in the north.

Snow in Kent. Picture: Alamy

An amber cold health alert (CHA) for the North West of England, the Midlands, the South West of England and the South East of England is also in place until noon on Friday.

The amber alert, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), means "cold weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service for an extended period of time".

There is also a yellow cold health alert in place for the North East of England, Yorkshire and the Humber, the East of England and London.

Cold weather can raise the risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections, and is particularly dangerous for the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.

Snow in Kent. Picture: Alamy

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: "With the Met Office forecasting drops in temperature across the United Kingdom into next week, it is important to check in on the wellbeing of those most vulnerable to the cold."

The Environment Agency said around 2,000 properties have flooded.

On Monday morning, there were 149 flood warnings in place, where flooding is expected, and 149 flood alerts for southern parts of England, up through the Midlands and into Yorkshire.

Mr Sunak sought to defend the Government's record on flood protection as he spoke to the media in front of the fast-moving River Thames on Sunday.

He said: "We have over 1,000 Environment Agency personnel on the ground in local communities helping, over 200 pumps have been deployed.

Snow falling on Monday in Kent. Picture: Alamy

"We've invested £5.2 billion in flood defences over the period in question - that's a record sum, far more than we've done (previously); in the future that's contributed to protecting over 300,000 homes.

"And, of course, there have been many people affected by what's happened over the past week, but also over 49,000 have been protected from flooding."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Government's record on flood defences is "not good enough" as he toured streets being cleared up after last week's deluge.

During a visit to Loughborough, Leicestershire, the opposition leader said he would set up a flood resilience task force to make sure preventative measures were in place before the winter flooding season.

He added: "The response wasn't quick enough. So I just don't think it's good enough for the Government to come after the event again and express empathy.

"Get ahead of this with a taskforce. That's what I would do."

Asked if Labour would provide more money for flood prevention, Sir Keir said: "Of course it does need money but the taskforce is not just about money.

"It's about getting the basics done. Getting those drains cleared. Getting the local authorities together. Having a plan."