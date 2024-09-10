Ukraine hits Moscow with huge drone attack setting buildings on fire and leaving at least one dead

Ukraine has hit Russia with a huge drone attack. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Ukraine has hit Moscow in one of its biggest drone attacks on Russia, with at least one dead and buildings destroyed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Russia said it had downed more than 140 Ukrainian drones in one of the biggest attacks by Kyiv since the war began.

It included "72 UAVs over Bryansk region, 20 over Moscow region, 14 over Kursk region, 13 over Tula region".

There were a further 25 shot down over five other areas.

Moscow's regional governor Andrey Vorobyov confirmed on Telegram that a 46-year-old woman had died near Moscow, with several others injured.

Two high-rise apartment buildings were damaged in the Ramenskoye district - just 30 miles southeast of the Kremlin.

Read more: Ukraine 'to hold seized Russian territory' indefinitely, as strikes on Poltava kill 50 and injure 270

Read more: Zelenskyy fires Ukraine's air force chief after F16 jet downed in fatal crash

Andrey Vorobyov at the destroyed building. Picture: Telegram

Providing an update, Mr Vorobyov said: "I arrived in Ramenskoye — to the house on Sportivny Proezd that was damaged by a drone strike.

"The panelling, partitions between rooms and window openings were damaged. The supporting structures are intact. In total, 54 out of 102 apartments in the first entrance were damaged.

"On Vysokovoltnaya Street, the strike hit 5 balconies — they caught fire, but the fire did not spread to the apartments themselves. There are drone fragments on the ground that need to be cleared. Therefore, for safety reasons, we decided to evacuate residents of five neighbouring houses.

"All emergency services continue to work at both houses. Around eight in the evening, the Ministry of Emergency Situations will inform when it will be possible to enter the apartments. We will try to provide this information earlier.

"For our part, we, of course, undertake the restoration and repair of apartments, as well as compensation for damaged property."

Las AFU realizaron ataque masivo con vehículos aéreos no tripulados en #Moscow y la región de Moscú. Se derribaron 144 drones. Durante el ataque se vieron afectados edificios de cierta altura en la ciudad. Un muerto y tres heridos. #RussiaUkraineWar pic.twitter.com/PD990Am9cm — Lev Nikoláyevich (@LevNikolay) September 10, 2024

Alexander Li, a resident of the district, told Reuters: "I looked at the window and saw a ball of fire.

"The window got blown out by the shockwave."

Four airports servicing Moscow have since been forced to delay or cancel flights, state media reported.

A major road leading to the capital is also understood to have been partially closed.

Ukrainian drone strikes Moscow

More than 70 drones were also downed over Russia's Bryansk region, Russia's defence ministry said.

There was no damage or casualties reported there.

Russia claimed the attacks were akin to "terrorism" as a civilian building was targeted.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine over the attacks on Tuesday.

Both sides have denied targeting civilians in the war but they have died in attacks from both sides.