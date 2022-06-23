Breaking News

EU grants Ukraine and Moldova candidate status after speedy review

23 June 2022, 19:43 | Updated: 23 June 2022, 20:20

Ukraine and Moldova have been accepted as candidates to join the EU.
Ukraine and Moldova have been accepted as candidates to join the EU. Picture: Alamy/Facebook

By Emma Soteriou

European Union leaders have agreed to make Ukraine and Moldova candidates for EU membership after giving their bids a speedy review.

Ukraine applied for EU membership less than a week after Moscow invaded on February 24.

The decision by the leaders of the 27-nation bloc to grant Ukraine candidate status on Thursday was uncharacteristically rapid for the EU.

But the war and Ukraine's request for fast-track consideration lent urgency to its cause.

The EU also granted candidate status to Moldova, which borders Ukraine.

However, gaining membership could still take years or even decades.

Countries must meet a detailed host of economic and political conditions, including a commitment to the rule of law and other democratic principles.

Ukraine will have to curb government corruption and adopt other reforms.

Once a country gains membership, it is covered under an EU treaty clause that says if a member falls victim to armed aggression, the other EU countries are obligated to assist it by all the means in their power.

But the main benefits of membership are economic, giving access to a market of 450 million consumers with free movement of labour, goods, services and capital.

Read more: Ukraine aims to free captured Brits sentenced to death in prisoner swap deal

Read more: EU hopeful Brexit solution is found 'after summer', says German ambassador

The European Parliament endorsed Ukraine's bid hours before the summit started, passing a resolution that called on EU governments to "move without delay" and "live up to their historical responsibility".

"It will strengthen Ukraine, it will strengthen Europe. It is a decision for freedom and democracy and puts us on the right side of history," European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said ahead of the final announcement.

The EU's nations have been united in backing Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion with money and weapons, adopting unprecedented economic sanctions against the Kremlin.

EU candidate status does not give an automatic right to join the bloc and does not provide any immediate security guarantees.

Ukraine has long aspired to join Nato, too, but the military alliance is not about to offer an invitation, in part because of governmental corruption, shortcomings in the country's defence establishment, and its contested borders.

Before the war, Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded that Ukraine never be allowed to join Nato, which he has condemned for its eastward spread toward Russia's flank.

But earlier this month, he did not seem bothered by Ukraine's determination to get closer to the EU, saying it is not a military pact and thus "we have no objections".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Queen remains popular in Australia, Kevin Rudd has said.

The Queen is 'deeply respected' in Australia, says country's former PM Kevin Rudd

Michael Franzese spoke to Andrew Marr on LBC

Top Mafia boss reveals he had to ‘look over his shoulder’ for years after leaving the mob

Sadiq Khan warned TfL services may need to be placed in a state of 'managed decline'

London Mayor warns of cuts to Tube and buses unless long-term funding deal is reached

The US Supreme Court has struck down a New York gun law enacted more than a century ago.

US Supreme Court overturns New York gun law in major ruling

Rhian Brewster (L) and Oli McBurnie (R) have been charged

Sheffield United stars Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie charged after play-off trouble

BA staff at Heathrow have voted to go on strike as the second day of rail strikes hit the country.

Holiday hell at Heathrow: Millions face summer travel misery after BA staff vote to strike

Ekweremadu and his wife have been charged over an organ harvesting plot

Nigerian politician and wife charged over plot to traffic child for organ harvesting in UK

Boris Johnson is going to tell Prince Charles to 'keep an open mind' on the Rwanda migrant plans

Boris to tell Charles to 'keep an open mind' over Rwanda migrant plan

Julius Francis was filmed knocking out a man at Wembley Boxpark

Boxer Julius Francis loses security licence after viral vid of knockout punch at Wembley Boxpark
OCR, one of the three main exam boards, has removed works by Philip Larkin (pictured), John Keats, Thomas Hardy, and Wilfred Owen.

Philip Larkin and Wilfred Owen removed by GCSE exam board in 'diversity' drive

Incredible moment man fights off crocodile with frying pan

Terrifying moment man fights off crocodile with frying pan

Patricia Gibson MP has been cleared of sexual misconduct allegations

SNP MP cleared of allegations of sexual misconduct as investigation was 'flawed'

Kate and William have released their first official portrait.

Together on canvas: William and Kate stun in their first official joint portrait

Drivers will be fined for crossing into cycle lanes in London

Drivers face £160 fines for crossing into cycle lanes under controversial London scheme

The Met's response to serial killer Stephen Port will be investigated

Police watchdog to reinvestigate Met’s response to serial killer Stephen Port

A woman and man have been charged with conspiring to traffic a child to the UK to harvest their organs.

Woman and man charged with plotting to traffic child to harvest organs in UK

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brexit

European Union makes Ukraine a candidate for EU membership

Supreme Court Abortion

Supreme Court ruling set to allow more Americans to carry guns away from home
Afghanistan Earthquake

Survivors dig by hand after Afghanistan earthquake kills 1,000
FDA Juul

Vaping company Juul ordered to pull e-cigarettes from US market
Building Collapse Florida

Judge approves billion-dollar payout for Florida building collapse victims
Vatican Pope Families

Vatican releases details of Pope’s planned visit to Canada

Germany Energy

Germany warns of gas ‘crisis’ as it activates second phase of emergency plan
Myanmar Suu Kyi

Deposed Myanmar leader Suu Kyi moved to solitary confinement

Russia Ukraine

Russian army expands grip on eastern Ukraine in move to cut supply lines
Anita Alvarez fainted underwater during a competition and was rescued by her coach

Heart-stopping moment hero coach leaps into pool after US swimmer faints underwater

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr has suggested there could be a clash between Prince Charles and Boris Johnson.

Charles vs Boris on Rwanda Migrants: A fly on the wall is getting very excited
Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'

Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'
Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'

Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'
'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance

'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance
James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit

James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit
Andrew Marr said he would pay "good money" to see RMT leader Mick Lynch and Boris Johnson "go nose-to-nose"

Andrew Marr: I'd pay good money to see Mick Lynch go nose-to-nose with the PM
'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU staff to avoid Brexit 'headache'

'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU staff to avoid Brexit 'headache'
Shelagh Fogarty caller 'ashamed' to say he voted for Brexit

'I just feel so much regret': Shelagh Fogarty caller 'ashamed' to say he voted for Brexit
Andrew Marr mocked the Tories' position of attacking Labour for strikes

'I've had it up to here with this Labour government!' Marr on rail strikes 'blame game'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/06 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London