Ukrainian prisoner of war hailed a martyr after saying ‘glory to Ukraine’ before being executed by Russians

The man seen being gunned down by Russian troops in the harrowing footage has been hailed a martyr. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

A Ukrainian prisoner of war has been gunned down by Russian troops in cold blood in a clip that has been condemned by Kyiv as further evidence of war crimes.

In footage circulated online, the man smokes a cigarette and says ‘glory to Ukraine’ before being cut down in a hail of bullets.

In his final moments, filmed in a clearing in a forest, in front of Russian guns, the man says “Slava Ukraini,” the nation’s war motto, before being shot dead.

His killers state: “You’re a b***. Die b***”.

Read more: Survivor of Wales horror crash that killed three 'left lying next to friends' bodies calling for help for two days'

Read more: Suella Braverman vows to push human rights laws to the limit in latest immigration crackdown

Andriy Yermak, Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, said: “There will be retribution for every such war crime. No one can hide from her. We will find everyone.”

It is unclear which unit the man belonged to, or where the incident took place and the clip has yet to be independently verified but the video is being widely shared by members of Ukraine’s armed forces.

Russian troops have reportedly been ordered to kill Ukrainian prisoners.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned the incident in his evening address: “Today, a video appeared of the occupiers brutally killing a soldier, who bravely said to their faces: 'Glory to Ukraine!’.”

Ukraine's foreign minister urged the International Criminal Court to probe the footage.

“Horrific video of an unarmed Ukrainian POW executed by Russian forces merely for saying 'Glory to Ukraine'. Another (piece of) proof this war is genocidal,' Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote.

He said it was 'imperative' that International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan “launches an immediate ICC investigation into this heinous war crime”.

“Perpetrators must face justice,” he added.