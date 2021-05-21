Rich list reveals who made billions during Covid pandemic

Sir Leonard Blavatnik is now the richest person in the UK. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

Billionaires in the UK have seen their fortunes soar by more than a fifth during the coronavirus pandemic, a rich list has revealed.

Wealth among billionaires increased by 21.7 per cent over the year, translating to an overall rise of £106.5 billion, despite the economic crash caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The global pandemic created lucrative opportunities for many online retailers, social networking apps and computer games tycoons,” said Robert Watts, compiler of the Sunday Times Rich List.

"The fact many of the super-rich grew so much wealthier at a time when thousands of us have buried loved ones and millions of us worried for our livelihoods makes this a very unsettling boom."

Sir Leonard Blavatnik and his wife at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Getty

The list also revealed a sharp increase in the number of billionaires in the UK, with the total number now standing at a record 171 - a rise of 24 per cent.

Its findings are in stark contrast with the wider economic turmoil of the pandemic which saw millions enter furlough and the rate of unemployment lift to its highest in almost five years.

The richest person in the UK is now oil and media investor Sir Leonard Blavatnik, who saw his fortune surge by £7.2 billion to around £23 billion during the pandemic-hit year.

Alisher Usmanov saw his wealth increase upon selling his stake in Arsenal football club. Picture: PA

He took the title from Sir James Dyson who slipped back to fourth place although his wealth also increased, by £100 million.

Other notable billionaires to feature in the top 10 included Alisher Usmanov, who saw his wealth rise by £1.7 billion after selling his 30 per cent stake in Arsenal football club.

Chelsea owner and fellow Russian Roman Abramovich also saw his fortune climb, rising by £1.9 billion to £12.1 billion for the year.